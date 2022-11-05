ECM SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: KNIGHTS ROUT THE ROCK TO ADVANCE IN CIF DIVISION VI PLAYOFFS

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) - Foothills Christian football made it to the CIF Division VI playoffs just barely and tonight, they met The Rock Academy on neutral turf at Francis Parker School for the quarterfinal game.

It looked like the Rock had the advantage, but towards the end of the first, sophomore running back Kameron Brown punched it in after being denied his first long TD run by way of a penalty and the Knights led 7-0 after one.

But the Rock came back hard with a rushing touchdown of their own and a two-point conversion to take the lead. But the Knights countered with a crusade down the field and a running score by senior running back Kevin Mayer and a smooth two-point after to reclaim the lead. The Knights squeezed one more in at the buzzer after a huge reception by senior wide receiver Jayden Gascon led to a punch-in by senior halfback Trey Clark. Mayer's point after was blocked, but the Knights still went to the locker room up big at the half, 21-8.

Gascon kicked off the second half with a run longer than his other one in the first half and it was good for a touchdown. Mayer completed a nine-yard field goal. Jayden’s little brother Dylan, a junior, got in on the action with a blocked punt and recovery in the end zone for an easy Knights score. Sophomore quarterback Ben Hernandez joined in with a QB sneak for the score and the Knights made the most of a very long third quarter and jumped out to a 44-8 lead after three.

Dylan sealed the deal for the Knights with one last touchdown catch and Foothills trounced the Rock in the Division VI Quarterfinals, 51-8.

UP NEXT

The Knights move on to face St. Joseph’s Academy in the Division VI Semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

