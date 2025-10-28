ECM wins 6 awards in San Diego Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism competition

East County News Service

“The massive reporting effort on this piece is evident...The two reporters on this story are truly an asset to their community.” – Judge’s comments on ECM’s first-place Education article

October 28, 2025 (San Diego) – East County Magazine received six journalism awards, including three first place winners, in San Diego Press Club’s 2025 Excellent in Journalism competition. The awards were presented tonight at the Encore Events Center in San Diego. Five of ECM’s awards were in the daily and online news category, while the sixth was in the radio division. ECM has won 156 major journalism awards since its inception in 2008.

Scroll down for details and links to read our award-winning entries.

Alex Schorr and Miriam Raftery won first place for Education reporting in their article, Recall effort launched against four GUHSD trustees who refuse to rescind mass firings. The story detailed conflicts of interest of three Grossmont Union High School District trustees involved in private and religious schools, as well as homeschooling programs, including some financial ties not disclosed on economic interest disclosure forms required of political candidates.

One of the judges commented, “The massive reporting effort on this piece is evident. As an education reporter for 15+ years, I found it riveting to read. It’s also well written. The two reporters on this story are truly lan asset to their community. Well done.”

Raftery also won first place for a radio interview with immigration attorney Nora Milner titled Who will be there when they come for you?

In addition, she took first for an editorial titled As we celebrate Independence Day, our democracy is at risk.

Henri Migala took third place for his coverage of Syrian-Americans in East County reacting to the fall of the Assad regime in their homeland in his article, Syrian community celebrates liberation of Syria.

Raftery won third place in public service journalism for interviewing homeless people in Lemon Grove while a county proposal was under consideration to build tiny homes to house unsheltered people on state-owned land in Lemon Grove. Her story was titled Homeless people in Lemon Grove hope for dignity and homes.

In addition, she took third pace in the election coverage category for her in-depth analysis in What is Project 2025—and how could it impact you, your family and your community?

More than 500 awards in 130 categories and 10 divisions were awarded to San Diego’s finest reporters, writers, artists, photographers, videographers and public relations professionals. College media were also honored and scholarships were presented.

Members of 15 journalism professional organizations from around the country, including press clubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Long Island, Southeast Texas, Rochester, Florida, Cleveland, Orange County, Milwaukee, Tulsa and Alaska assisted with the judging.

“Never before have journalists faced so many challenges,” said Elaine Masters, event chairperson. “Nevertheless, despite cutbacks, the pace of technology, and threats to the First Amendment, our dedicated members of the San Diego region’s news media are producing outstanding work. It is our privilege to honor and recognize them with our awards.”

View the complete list of winners: 2025 Press Awards Program.docx - Google Docs





