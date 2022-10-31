ECM WINS AWARDS FROM SAN DIEGO PRESS CLUB

By Miriam Raftery

October 31, 2022 (San Diego) – East County Magazine journalists received four awards in San Diego Press Club’s 49th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on October 25th. All awards were in the online and daily newspapers category.

Multicultural journalist Briana Gomez was honored posthumously for her final story for ECM. The article, “Pro-Israel rally held in El Cajon: Palestinians march in protest,” received an honorable mention in the Breaking News category.

Editor Miriam Raftery took third place in the Criminal Justice category for “Accountability questions raised in La Mesa after jury finds police officer not guilty, bank arsonist sentenced to probation.” The article examined accountability issues in the wake of civil unrest in La Mesa. Raftery also received an honorable mention in the Environment category for “Giant invasive snails take hold in local lakes, city reveals after ECM inquiry.”

Paul Levikow and David Shorey shared an honorable mention for their column, Advancing Healthy Communities.”