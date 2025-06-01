ECM WINS TWO JOURNALISM AWARDS

East County News Service

June 27, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery won two awards from Society for Professional Journalists in the San Diego SPJ Journalism competition. The honors bring ECM’s total awards to 149 since our founding in 2008.

In the series category for daily reporting and writing, Raftery took third place for her series on the Water Conservation Garden’s growing pains. The series chronicled the Garden’s financial struggles, brief closure, and reopening after operations were taken over by the Garden’s joint powers authority. View the series: part 1, part 2, and part 3.

Raftery also won third places in the opinion/editorial category for her editorial published last July 4 , titled As we celebrate Independence Day, our democracy is at risk. Several of the threats to our democratic system of government that she warned of have since come to pass via authoritarian actions rolled out by the Trump administration following the blueprint outlined in Project 2025.

View the complete list of winners in the San Diego SPJ Journalism competition.

Support award-winning journalism! Donate or become a sustaining monthly donor of East County Magazine at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.