ECM WORLD WATCH: GLOBAL AND NATIONAL NEWS

March 3, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

American response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

January 6 investigation

Other national news

WORLD

War in Ukraine

Other world news



U.S.

Russia-Ukraine war response

Justice Dept. Announces Task Force to Go After Russian Oligarchs (NY Times)

The task force adds to the raft of actions that Western leaders have taken in recent days in an effort to undercut Vladimir V. Putin and the politically connected elite in Russia.

Russian Ruble Is Now Worth Less Than 1 U.S. Cent After SWIFT Bank Sanctions (Time)

The ruble plunged to a record low of less than 1 U.S. cent in value Monday after Russia was cut off from the global bank payments system in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian currency dropped nearly 26%...The U.S., Japan and other Western nations moved over the weekend to impose additional sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on access for some Russian banks to the SWIFT global bank payments system.

New US sanctions target Russia’s multibillion-dollar defense sector (Defense News)

he measures, triggered by Moscow’s war against Ukraine, target both Russia and its ally Belarus, which has been a staging ground for the invasion. The White House said sanctions on Russia’s defense sector would “impose significant costs on Russian weapon development and production companies.”

Pentagon mulling ways to get more lethal aid to Ukraine (The Hill)

The U.S. military will provide additional lethal aid for Ukraine but is working through the logistics of delivery given the contested airspace over Ukraine, the Pentagon’s top spokesman said Friday…In addition, the Pentagon on Thursday announced it would send another 7,000 troops into Europe to bolster NATO defenses should Russia’s attack spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

U.S. troops rush to Europe amid war in Ukraine (PBS)

…In all, the Pentagon has ordered about 12,000 service members from various U.S. bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries. The soldiers’ mission overseas is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia.

US expels Russian diplomats for allegedly 'engaging in espionage' (NPR)

The U.S. has expelled 12 Russian diplomats for allegedly "engaging in espionage activities" that threaten national security, a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Monday.

Trump again praises Putin moments before Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (Yahoo News)

Speaking at a political fundraiser held at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump admired the Russian dictator's strategic success. "I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions," Trump said. "I'd say that's pretty smart. He's taking over a country… a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in."…. American intelligence agencies have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in the deaths of 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian troops…

Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said 'this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened' if he were in office (MSN)

Former US President Donald Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said the country's current crisis "would never have happened" if he were still in office.

January 6 investigation

Jan. 6 committee alleges Trump, others engaged in criminal conspiracy amid bid to overturn election (USA Today)

The special House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack said for the first time that it had gathered evidence indicating that former President Donald Trump and others "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States."

Feds net first guilty plea in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case (Politico)

Oath Keeper Joshua James admitted to the explosive charge in connection with the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A federal judge has rejected efforts by former President Donald Trump to toss out conspiracy lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president’s words “plausibly” led to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Other national news

U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Bid for Religious Opt-Out From Vaccine Rule (MSN)

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider requiring that government-imposed Covid-19 vaccine mandates include religious exemptions, turning away an appeal by a group of Maine health-care workers.

Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (CNN)

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation… Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (Associated Press)

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Three White men guilty of hate crimes charges in connection with Ahmaud Arbery murder (Washington Post)

A federal jury has found three White men guilty of committing a hate crime and other violations when they chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery two years ago, determining they were motivated by racial animus because he was Black.

Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby win has been nullified and horse trainer Bob Baffert is suspended (CNN)

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit's victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified. The horse failed a drug test after crossing the finish line first at the Derby. Medina Spirit died in December. The thoroughbred was finishing a workout when he collapsed near the finish line at the Santa Anita Park racetrack. The KHRC also announced a 90-day suspension for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who trained Medina Spirit, and fined him $7,500.

WORLD

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oligarchs (Reuters)

Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States added to Western sanctions on more oligarchs.

Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says (Military Times)

Ukraine armed forces have been striking that long line of Russian troops heading to Kyiv while the Russians have used thermobaric weapons against Ukrainian cities, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency tells Military Times. “We are striking the enemy’s columns,” Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told Military Times…“We burn many columns of the enemy.” The strikes, he said, are being conducted by Ukraine Su-24 and Su-25 fighter jets, artillery and missile barrages.

U.N. General Assembly in historic vote denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion (Reuters)

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

First Ukrainian city reportedly falls to Russia as Pentagon says 90% of Russian troops amassed for war are now in Ukraine (Stars and Stripes)

The southern Ukraine city of Kherson became the first to fall to Russian troops since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war against the neighboring country one week ago, the city’s mayor said Wednesday.

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman (Jerusalem Post)

A $1,000,000 bounty for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin was offered to military officers by Russian entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin in a post he published on social media this week, as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine. "I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," wrote Konanykhin on LinkedIn… The post was accompanied by an image with a photo of Putin and the words "Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder."

Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs (Reuters)

Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

How Zelensky Gave the World a Jewish Hero (The Atlantic)

As the Ukrainian president captivates the world with his bravery, he offers a reminder of the inroads Eastern and Central European Jews have made in overcoming their status as perpetual outsiders.

Elite Chechen hit squad sent to assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky ‘eliminated’, says Ukraine (Military Times)

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said an "elite group" of Chechens had arrived in Kyiv to kill the Ukrainian president. He said they were in two units, one of which was captured, while the other was under fire from Ukrainian forces.

NATO Activates Troops for First Time as Russia Intensifies Its Assault on Ukraine (Time)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has for the first time activated a military response force designed to boost the defenses of frontline nations in eastern Europe that feel vulnerable after Russia’s military assault on Ukraine. Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander and the top U.S. military officer in Europe, said the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations troops intended to deter Russia from further aggression.

Ukraine conflict: Russia bombs Kharkiv's Freedom Square and opera house (BBC)

Russian missiles and rockets have hit the cultural heart of Ukraine's second largest city in what officials said was a deadly and "cruel" attack.

Russian sites hacked across country to display their war dead (MSN)

Multiple Russian state-run media outlets were hacked across the country to display anti-war messages and Russia's war dead, as President Vladimir Putin continues his full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West (AP News)

It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine.

Here are all the private companies that have made moves against Russia (The Hill)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to international sanctions and a flood of businesses across sectors cutting ties with Moscow.





Russia faces major disruptions to oil, commodities flows without SWIFT (Reuters)

Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

Russia's richest 22 billionaires have lost $39 billion in one day after the invasion of Ukraine (Business Insider)

…It could get worse for Russia's richest individuals as Western sanctions intensify. The US on Tuesday announced sanctions including measures against Russian oligarchs and their family members. On Thursday, President Joe Biden doubled down with another round of sanctions. On Tuesday, the UK also announced sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals

Ukraine conflict: Zelensky warns of new iron curtain as Russia invades (BBC)

Ukraine's leader has said a "new iron curtain" is falling and closing Russia off from the "civilised world" after it invaded its neighbour. Wearing a military uniform, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation as Russia continued its attack on several fronts, moving closer to the capital. Exact casualty numbers are unclear, but include Ukrainian civilians.UN estimates suggest that more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.

Russia threatens 'military and political consequences' if Finland, Sweden try joining NATO (The Hill)

Russia threatened “military and political consequences” against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday.

More than 150 senior Russian officials sign open letter condemning Putin's invasion of Ukraine as 'an unprecedented atrocity' and warn of 'catastrophic consequences' while urging citizens 'not to participate' (Daily Mail)

More than 150 senior Russian officials have signed an open letter condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as 'an unprecedented atrocity' and warning of 'catastrophic consequences'. The deputies said they were 'convinced' Russian citizens do not back the war and blamed Putin 'personally' for ordering troops into Ukraine in an attack 'for which there is no and cannot be justification'.

Ukraine-Russia invasion: Europe prepares for wave of refugees (BBC)

Ukraine's neighbours are preparing for an influx of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of the country. As Russian air strikes hit overnight, many packed up and left Kyiv for the countryside or the border with the European Union. Traffic jams clogged the roads out of some cities, and some walked on foot into Poland and Hungary. The UN refugee chief warned that the humanitarian impact will be "devastating".

Full transcript of Zelenskyy's emotional appeal to Russians (NBC)

Full transcript of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to Russians in video remarks posted early on Feb. 24 local time.

Other world news

Countless human remains found at cartel "extermination site" near U.S. border as Mexico can't account for nearly 100,000 missing (CBS News)

For the investigators, the human foot -- burned, but with some fabric still attached -- was the tipoff: Until recently, this squat, ruined house was a place where bodies were ripped apart and incinerated, where the remains of some of Mexico's missing multitudes were obliterated. How many disappeared in this cartel "extermination site" on the outskirts of Nuevo Laredo, miles from the U.S. border? After six months of work, forensic technicians still don't dare offer an estimate. In a single room, the compacted, burnt human remains and debris were nearly 2 feet deep. Uncounted bone fragments were spread across 75,000 square feet of desert scrubland.

Searchers dig into the rubble after an earthquake hit Indonesia (NPR)

Searchers in Indonesia continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims Saturday, a day after a strong earthquake shook Sumatra island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced.