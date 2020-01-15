ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

January 16, 2019 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD



U.S.

House managers deliver impeachment articles against Trump to Senate (Washington Post)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment at a ceremony in the House Rayburn Room late Wednesday afternoon, shortly before handing them to the seven impeachment managers to deliver to the Senate. “Today, we will make history,” Pelosi said, flanked by the managers she named earlier in the day. She added: “When they bring this over, it will set in motion a process on the Senate side. ... They will take a special oath of office and do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws. Let’s hope that they uphold that oath that they take tomorrow.”

The Supreme Court can review an unfair impeachment trial (Washington Post)

In general, the courts will defer to the Senate. But there are limits, some justices have said.

White House hold on Ukraine aid violated federal law, congressional watchdog says (Washington Post)

The White House violated federal law when it withheld security aid to Ukraine last year, according to a decision by a congressional watchdog released Thursday. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that reports to Congress, found that the Trump administration broke a law that governs how the White House disburses money approved by Congress by withholding $214 million worth of equipment, training and other support to help Ukraine in its battle against Russian-backed separatist forces.The Pentagon aid was overwhelmingly approved by bipartisan majorities in Congress. The GAO report came as the Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Trump. “Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the decision says.

Virginia becomes 38th state to pass ERA for women, likely setting up issue for courts (USA Today)

Virginia on Wednesday became the 38th – and potentially pivotal – state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, setting up an expected legal battle over what happens next. If codified into the Constitution, the change would explicitly declare that women have equal rights under the law…

Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue (The Hill)

Puerto Rico was hit by yet another aftershock on Friday, with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake striking the island just days after its largest quake in decades. According to Reuters, Friday's earthquake took place at 6:26 p.m. local time, its epicenter located approximately two and a half miles from Indios on the southern coast. The U.S. territory was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, as well as aftershocks, which left at least one dead and homes and crucial infrastructure destroyed.

U.S. dismisses Iraq request to withdraw troops, saying American presence there is crucial (Los Angeles Times)

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister asked Washington to start working out a road map for an American troop withdrawal, but the U.S. State Department on Friday bluntly rejected the request, saying the two sides should instead talk about how to “recommit” to their partnership. Thousands of antigovernment protesters gathered in the capital and in southern Iraq, many calling on both Iran and the U.S. to leave Iraq, reflecting anger and frustration over the two rivals — both Baghdad’s allies — trading blows on Iraqi soil.

Sanders climbs, now tied with Biden among registered voters: Reuters poll (Reuters)

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has been steadily climbing in popularity this year and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination among registered voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll.

WORLD

Royal family split causes uproar in the U.K. (CBS)

Queen Elizabeth has given royal staff just days to come up with a workable solution to Prince Harry and Meghan's plans to step back, a plan which continues to polarize public opinion. Meanwhile, Meghan is already in Canada, with eight-month-old Archie. Imtiaz Tyab reports on the royal rift from Buckingham Palace.

Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian passenger jet because of ‘human error’ (Washington Post)

The passenger plane turned toward a sensitive military site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard at an altitude that made it appear to be a hostile aircraft, Iran’s military said in a statement.

Serena Williams donates Auckland Classic prize money to Australian bushfire appeal (News.com.AU)

After winning her first WTA title as a mother, American tennis star Serena Williams made a stunning announcement in Auckland…she will donate her AU $62,300 winner’s cheque from the Auckland Classic towards Australian bushfires relief.

Cut Undersea Cable Plunges Yemen Into Days-Long Internet Outage (Wired.com)

The fragility of global internet internet infrastructure has left the entire Red Sea region struggling to connect.