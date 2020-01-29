ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

February 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Sex Crimes in #MeToo Watershed (New York Times)

The jury found Mr. Weinstein guilty of two felony sex crimes but acquitted him of charges that he is a sexual predator.

Democratic primary candidates’ views on the issues (Politico)

The most comprehensive guide anywhere to the issues shaping the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Search by candidate, issue or category.

Fact checking presidential candidates’ statements (Politifact)

The nonpartisan, award-winning Politifact site has fact-checked controversial statements made by the presidential primary candidates.

On Education: What Democratic Presidential Candidates Are Promising (EdSource)

Trying to decide who to vote for in the presidential primary on March 3? To help those of you for whom a candidate’s positions on education are important — as they are to us — EdSource has summarized key education positions of all eight Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Elizabeth Warren rose to 2nd place in a new national poll after the Las Vegas debate (The Week)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won Saturday's Nevada caucuses decisively, after winning the New Hampshire primary and essentially tying former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for first in Iowa. So Sanders is the Democratic frontrunner, and he also leads nationally in a new CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, drawing the support of 28 percent of Democratic primary voters. But Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) jumped to second place in the poll, at 19 percent followed by former Vice President Joe Biden (17 percent), former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (13 percent), and Buttigieg (10 percent).

Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in focus (Reuters)

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1%, after officials said the coronavirus was "a rapidly escalating epidemic," a day after virus worries sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years.

'They won't survive': Trump gas wells would block pronghorn migration route (Guardian)

The Path of the Pronghorn is a 170-mile migration route that the antelope-like creatures have traveled annually for 6,000 years. It is one of North America’s last remaining long-distance terrestrial migration corridors. And it is at risk. This week conservation groups filed a legal petition challenging the Trump administration’s plan to allow 3,500 new gas wells in south-western Wyoming that would block the route.

WORLD

Israel-Gaza cease fire takes hold after two-day flare-up (Reuters)

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

U.S. and India Remain Far Apart on Key Issues Despite Trump Visit: Experts (Newsweek)

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were unable to announce progress on a long-awaited trade deal despite a warm welcome for the U.S. president.

After raucous welcome in India, Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region.

Every continent except Antarctica has reported coronavirus cases (CNN)

Brazil announced its first case of coronavirus today, marking the first time the virus has been reported in South America. The coronavirus outbreak — which started in the city of Wuhan in China — has now spread to six of the world's seven continents. It has not yet reached Antarctica. Here's a look at the virus across the world:

Coronavirus isolates Iran, strains South Korea, Italy (Reuters)

Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 16, the most outside China, heightening its international isolation as dozens of nations from South Korea to Italy accelerated emergency measures to curb the epidemic's global spread.





