ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

March 12, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally.

WORLD

Trump tries to calm nation amid market meltdown, spread of virus (CNN)

After a barrage of defensive commentary, President Trump appeared chastened as he previewed a raft of emergency measures aimed at shoring up the economy.

Dow plummets 2,000 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount (USA Today)

U.S. stocks endured their worst drop since 2008 on Monday as a free fall in oil prices and mounting coronavirus cases frightened investors and pushed major indexes to the edge of a bear market. The heavy selling began in Asian markets late Sunday, spread throughout Europe on Monday and sent prices plunging on everything from bank stocks and oil futures to U.S. Treasuries.

Republican leaders dismiss House coronavirus relief bill, leaving action uncertain (Washington Post)

Democrats and Republicans were far apart Thursday on an emergency relief package aimed at stanching the growing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as members of Congress prepared to leave Washington. House Democrats released a package of economic measures late Wednesday that included a $2 billion boost to state unemployment insurance programs, more than $1 billion in nutritional aid, a new paid-leave benefit for employees affected by the outbreak and an increase in federal Medicaid spending, as well as a guarantee of free coronavirus testing. But that package met a frosty reception from the White House and congressional Republicans…

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Rebuke Trump Over Virus: ‘The Clock Is Ticking’ (New York Times)

“Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” Mr. Biden said. In his own address, Mr. Sanders said the coronavirus crisis was “on the scale of major war.”

Sanders and Biden to Face Off in Debate on Sunday, Amid a Winnowing Primary and COVID-19. Here's What to Know (Time)

On March 15, Biden and Sanders will face off in a one-on-one debate unlike any this election cycle. Because of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the eleventh and penultimate Democratic presidential debate won’t have an audience and will take place in Washington D.C.. And instead of the usual packed stage, it will feature just two men, each making the case for their ideological wing of the Democratic primary…CNN and Univision will still co-host the debate… It will air live from 8 to 10 p.m. ET…

Response to Trump's coronavirus address: Another market plunge, airport chaos, anxious lawmakers (USA Today)

As Americans began to dissect Trump’s Oval Office remarks Thursday, they witnessed conflicting statements about his ban on European travel, chaos at European airports as U.S. citizens scrambled to return home and saw another day of massive losses on Wall Street… European officials, meanwhile, complained they were blindsided by the president's travel restrictions.

More than 20 colleges cancel in-person classes in response to coronavirus (NPR)

More than 20 U.S. colleges have canceled in-person classes due to the coronavirus, as of Monday morning. The colleges enroll a total of more than 200,000 students and include Columbia University, Princeton University, Rice University, Stanford University, Hofstra University and the University of Southern California, plus the University of Washington and a clutch of community colleges in Washington state.

Trump had contact with congressmen Collins and Gaetz before they self-quarantined over coronavirus concerns (CNBC)

President Donald Trump had contact with two Republican congressmen before their announcements Monday that they were entering self-quarantine after learning they had been previously exposed to someone since diagnosed with coronavirus. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia shook hands with Trump last Friday … Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida flew on Air Force One with Trump on Monday…

OPM and Defense Dept. Issue Guidelines for Civilian Employees on Coronavirus (Gov Exec)

New memos spell out expanded telework flexibilities, leave policies, alternative work schedules and more.

A 'short, sharp' global recession is starting to look inevitable (CNN Business)

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered extreme fear in financial markets as investors face up to an unsettling reality: The pandemic, unprecedented in modern times, could tip the world into a recession.

All of Italy under Coronavirus lockdown (BBC)

Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country. On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

Coronavirus: Israel will require a quarantine for everyone entering the country (NPR)

Israel is taking the extraordinary step of requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday. Israel has reported nearly 40 cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A day without women: Strikes across Latin America follow huge rallies (Reuters)

Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices on Monday to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and restricted rights.

Here’s why Chinese scientists say there’s a second, more dangerous coronavirus strain (Los Angeles Times)

The global outbreak that has sickened nearly 100,000 people across six continents may actually be fueled by two variants of the same coronavirus: one older and less aggressive and a newer version whose mutations may have made it more contagious and more deadly, according to a controversial new study.