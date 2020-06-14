ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

June 25, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

House passes police reform bill that faces dead end in Senate (The Hill)

The House on Thursday passed sweeping criminal justice reforms aimed at curbing the use of excessive force by law enforcement in the wake of the death of George Floyd.... GOP leaders maintain the Democrats’ proposal goes too far to federalize state and local law enforcement, while eliminating legal protections that will expose officers to undue liabilities …Democrats have rejected the Republican bill outright, saying it’s too weak to fix the racial disparities dogging law enforcement culture — and ignores the protesters' demands for dramatic reform.

CDC Head Estimates U.S. Coronavirus Cases Might be 10 Times Higher Than Data Show (CDC)

In a press briefing on June 25, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that the current official count of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. may actually be a drastic underestimate. Redfield said the new, much-higher estimate, is based on growing data from antibody testing…

MLB Officially Locks in 60-Game Season, to Begin in Late July (TV line)

Play ball! Major League Baseball has settled on a plan for a 60-game season that will begin around July 24, according to ESPN.

Supreme Court hands big win to Trump on expelling immigrants seeking asylum (NBC)

The 7-2 ruling allows people to be deported without judicial review of their cases.

After deadly CHOP shooting, activists and officials look for ways to prevent protest zone violence (Seattle Times)

A deadly Saturday shooting at the edge of Seattle’s nationally watched Capitol Hill protest zone — one of two shootings reported there over the weekend — is raising challenges for police investigators, while spurring debate among policymakers and activists over how to discourage nighttime violence.

My terrifying five-day stay inside Seattle’s cop-free CHAZ (New York Post)

On June 8, Seattle police frantically loaded what they could from the East Precinct into trucks and cars. Within hours, they boarded up and abandoned the station. That night, left-wing protesters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa declared ownership of the six-block neighborhood in the middle of the Pacific Northwest’s largest city. They named their new territory the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ. No laws or rules applied here except for one: “No cops allowed.” During five undercover days and nights in the zone, I witnessed a continuing experiment in anarchy, chaos and brute-force criminality.

TSA Whistleblower: Lack Of Coronavirus PPE Left Airport Staff, Passengers Unsafe (NPR)

The Transportation Security Administration withheld N95 masks from staff and exhibited "gross mismanagement" in its response to the coronavirus crisis – leaving employees and travelers vulnerable during the most urgent days of the pandemic, a senior TSA official alleges in a new whistleblower complaint. On Thursday evening, the Office of Special Counsel…said it had found "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" in the complaint and ordered the Department of Homeland Security to open an investigation.

Major quake shakes southern Mexico, at least four killed (Reuters)







A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least four people and cutting off isolated villages, and causing tremors hundreds of miles away in Mexico City.

World's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak is declared over (CNN)

The Democratic Republic of Congo's battle against the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record is officially over, the country's health minister, Eteni Longondo, announced Thursday.

Lockdown Measures Return To Beijing As Testing Reveals Cluster At Major Food Market : Coronavirus Live Updates (NPR)

China's capital of Beijing has discovered 79 symptomatic new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, leading city authorities to resurrect lockdown measures and elevating fears of a second wave of infections. All the new cases were linked to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market in the south of Beijing…

More Yemeni children face malnourishment amid aid shortage, coronavirus: UNICEF (Reuters)

The number of malnourished children in Yemen could rise to 2.4 million by the end of the year due to a big shortfall in humanitarian funding, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Friday.





