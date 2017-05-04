ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

July 1, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers (Guardian)

Fierce response from top Democrats after US intelligence finding was reportedly briefed to Trump in March, but the White House has yet to act

'Window is closing' for US to get coronavirus under control, Trump's HHS secretary warns (CNN)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned Sunday that the "window is closing" for the United States to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, as confirmed cases are surging in a majority of the country and some states are dealing with record numbers of hospitalizations.

Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Strikes Down Administration’s Asylum Restrictions (Reuters)

A federal judge struck down President Trump’s hardline rule that curtailed asylum applications by migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a legal setback that follows a recent Supreme Court defeat over another immigration policy.

After weeks of protests, meaningful police reform appears unlikely (CNN)

…Partisan politics appears to have derailed any meaningful near-term reform.

Trump signs order seeking to allow churches to engage in more political activity (Washington Post)

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at making it easier for churches to participate in politics, seeking to deliver on a campaign pledge to a community that overwhelmingly backed in him in last year’s election.

Workers removed thousands of social distancing stickers before Trump’s Tulsa rally (Washington Post)

In the hours before President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, his campaign directed the removal of thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the arena that were intended to establish social distance between rallygoers, according to video and photos obtained by The Washington Post and a person familiar with the event…Since the rally, coronavirus cases in Tulsa County hit a new high of 259 new confirmed cases on June 23.

WORLD

Mexico registers 3,805 new coronavirus cases, 473 more deaths (Reuters)

Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,805 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 473 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 220,657 cases and 27,121 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Referendum In Russia Passes, Allowing Putin To Remain President Until 2036 (NPR)

Russian voters have overwhelmingly backed a referendum on constitutional changes that include a provision allowing President Vladimir Putin — who has already served for some two decades — to remain in power until 2036. With nearly all of the ballots counted, the tally for the voting that has taken place over a full week, showed a 78% "yes" vote…The opposition accused the government of rigging the vote.

New Security Law Gives China Sweeping Powers Over Hong Kong (New York)

The law, approved in Beijing with speed and secrecy and signed off by Xi Jinping, will tighten the Communist Party’s grip on Hong Kong after last year’s protests.

Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China (BBC)

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists. It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say. The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

France's Macron takes drubbing in local elections, Greens surge (Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party faced a drubbing on Sunday in municipal elections, while the Greens surged into power in several big cities.

Dozens arrested as Hong Kongers protest planned national security laws (Reuters)

Hong Kong police arrested at least 53 people on Sunday after scuffles erupted during a relatively peaceful protest against planned national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.

As the US rolls out new sanctions on Assad, Syria braces for economic devastation (CNN)

The United States has rolled out fresh sanctions that aim to drive Syrian President Bashar al-Assad back to a UN-led negotiating table and threaten to devastate Syria's already floundering economy.





