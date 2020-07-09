ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

July 16, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

U.S.

Supreme Court Rules That About Half Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land (NPR)

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that about half of the land in Oklahoma is within a Native American reservation, a decision that will have major consequences for both past and future criminal and civil cases. The court's decision hinged on the question of whether the Creek reservation continued to exist after Oklahoma became a state.

Disappearance of covid-19 data from CDC website spurs outcry (Washington Post)

Governors join calls for delay of administration plan to shift control from the CDC as Trump administration pledges to make data available to the public

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump (AP)

Democrat Joe Biden turned his campaign against President Donald Trump toward the economy Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises.

'Historic corruption': 2 Republican senators denounce Trump's commutation of Stone (Politico)

Sens. Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of his longtime confidant Roger Stone — the first elected Republicans to denounce the president’s Friday night move.

U.S. Congress needs compromise to extend COVID-19 unemployment payments, Pelosi says (Reuters)

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she believes U.S. lawmakers can find a compromise on extending jobless benefits and unemployment insurance for Americans struggling amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration rejects new DACA applications (Los Angeles Times)

President Trump is venturing onto increasingly shaky legal ground as officials reject new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, sidestepping a Supreme Court ruling reinstating DACA, legal experts and lawmakers say.

Blue Lives Matter Rallies See Peaceful Counterprotests and Clashes (Newsweek)

Protesters gathered in cities across the U.S. on Saturday to defend local law enforcement agencies, amid ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations and a widespread push for police reform.

Partially blinded by police: Video evidence undermines official accounts of injuries at protests (Washington Post)

Eight people suffered severe eye injuries at protests across the country on May 30, the Saturday after George Floyd’s death. The Post examined the circumstances of three of those incidents in detail. The results cast doubt on police descriptions of the events.

WORLD

Russia Nuclear Treaty Lapse to Degrade U.S. Influence: Ex-Military Leaders (Newsweek)

The New START treaty is due to expire in February 2021, but the Trump administration is delaying renewal and—according to experts—risking a new nuclear arms race.

Defying U.S., China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership (New York Times)

The investment and security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline and creating new flash points with the United States.

Neo-Nazis Want to 'Infect' Jews and Muslims with COVID-19, Report Warns (Newsweek)

Neo-Nazis are telling their followers to deliberately infect Muslims and Jews with COVID-19, as extremists look to exploit the pandemic, according to a [British] government agency tasked with combatting extremism.

Saudi Arabia rules in favor of woman living independently without permission (Al Alarabiya)

A court in Saudi Arabia has ruled in favor of a woman who was on trial for living and traveling on her own to the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, without her father’s permission.





