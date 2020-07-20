ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

August 13, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

Trump says he opposes funding USPS because of to mail-in voting (CNN)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes much-needed funding for the United States Postal Service because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November. By directly linking USPS funding to mail-in voting, Trump is fueling allegations that he is trying to manipulate the postal system for political gain.

Supreme Court won’t intervene in last stages of border-wall construction projects MSN)

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a last-ditch effort from environmentalists to stop the ongoing construction of parts of President Trump’s border wall.

Judge denies Trump administration request to delay deadline to release migrants from ICE detention centers (The Hill)

A federal judge denied a request from the Trump administration to delay its deadline to release migrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee ruled in late June that children in ICE detention centers must be released “with all deliberate speed,” due to coronavirus infections within facilities.

Mail Delays Fuel Fear Trump Is Undercutting Postal System Before Vote (NY Times)

President Trump’s yearslong assault on the Postal Service and his increasingly dire warnings about the dangers of voting by mail are colliding. The result has been to generate new concerns about how he could influence an election conducted during a pandemic.

Donald Trump’s campaign got suspended on Twitter (RawStory)

President Donald Trump’s campaign was banned from Tweeting on Wednesday after Twitter told the president his campaign had to delete the misinformation about children not getting the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Facebook made a similar move, but removed Trump’s post themselves, marking it a lie. Twitter took a more drastic approach, which is likely going to draw the president’s ire and the anger from his son, Donald Trump Jr. who was barred from Twitter last week.

New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in lawsuit alleging financial crimes (CBS)

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to disband the National Rifle Association (NRA), claiming its top officials diverted millions of dollars from the influential gun group for their personal use and enriched their families and close associates by awarding lucrative contracts. The lawsuit from James, filed in New York state court, alleges the NRA and four of its top executives mismanaged funds and violated state and federal laws, resulting in the loss of more than $64 million for the organization in a span of three years. The senior leaders, James claims, used millions from the NRA's coffers on trips to the Bahamas, private jets, luxury hotels and fine dining.





Portland protesters set police building on fire and clash with authorities (Guardian)

Situation declared a riot as police use flashbang munitions and smoke canisters to force hundreds away

Addressing the other COVID crisis: corruption (Brookings)

The need for oversight of Trump administration coronavirus spending has reached an inflection point.[1] Over the past few weeks, there have been reports that 27 clients of Trump-connected lobbyists have received up to $10.5 billion of that spending;[2] that beneficiaries have also included multiple entities linked to the family of Jared Kushner and other Trump associates and political allies;[3] that up to $273 million was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to Trump’s election efforts;[4] that unnecessary blanket ethics waivers have been applied to potential administration conflicts of interest;[5] … All this comes in a climate of Trump administration hostility to oversight.

Beirut blast: Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion (BBC)

Lebanon is in mourning after a huge explosion in the capital Beirut killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others on Tuesday. The whole city was shaken by the blast, which began with a fire at the port which exploded into a mushroom cloud. President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

E.U. Adopts Groundbreaking Stimulus to Fight Coronavirus Recession (New York Times)

The deal was notable for its firsts: European countries will raise large sums by selling bonds collectively, rather than individually; and much of that money will be handed out to member nations hit hardest by the pandemic as grants....

Foreigners in Mexico on tourist visas can get an extension—if they know how (Mexico News Daily)

When Covid-19 hit Mexico in mid-March, many foreigners in the country were unprepared to stay for the long haul. But with case numbers still on the rise months later, they say it’s unlikely they’ll leave anytime soon. For those who are in Mexico on a tourist visa, however, their visit is only supposed to last 180 days, which can be problematic due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Because of this conundrum, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) is offering visa extensions – to those who know how to get it.

Mexico’s new virus cases total 8,458, the most in a single day; death toll world’s 3rd highest (Mexico News Daily)

…The official Covid-19 death toll rose to 46,688 on Friday, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil… according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University...Mexico’s death rate is well above the global rate of 3.9 as well as those of the United States and Brazil, where 3.4 and 3.5 people, respectively, have died per 100 confirmed coronavirus cases.





