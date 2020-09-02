ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

September 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

The battleground: These states will determine the 2020 election (Politico)

The latest polls, ad spending and other data and analysis from 2020's key states. The latest from POLITICO’s 2020 Election Forecast: Ratings from Senior Elections Editor Steven Shepard for every national contest, from the 538 Electoral College votes to the 435 House districts — and everything in between.

Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ (Atlantic)

The president has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members, and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades, multiple sources tell The Atlantic.

NSA mass surveillance program exposed by Edward Snowden was illegal, U.S. court rules (National Post)

Snowden, who fled to Russia in the aftermath of the 2013 disclosures and still faces U.S. espionage charges, said on Twitter that the ruling was a vindication.

Far-right 'Boogaloo Bois' suspects charged in terror case; sought roles as 'mercenaries' for Hamas (USAS Today)

Federal prosecutors charged two suspects linked to the far-right Boogaloo Bois with attempting to provide material support for the anti-Israel terror group Hamas in an unusual alignment of extremist interests.

A Black man shot in the back, a teenage shooting suspect, a city in flames: The week that shook Kenosha and the country (CNN)

It took less than five minutes from a 911 call being placed reporting a domestic disturbance to a White officer firing seven times into Jacob Blake's back in front of the 29-year-old Black man's three young sons. Those five minutes on August 23 set off chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin … Two days later, the encounter sparked another tragedy, when a 17-year-old who claimed to be defending a business shot three other people during a confrontation, killing two. And Blake's shooting reverberated nationally, with NBA, MLS and MLB stars refusing to play…

Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Portland Right-Wing Protester Killed By Law Enforcement (NPR)

Just hours after an interview was posted online in which Michael Reinoehl took responsibility for the fatal shooting Aug. 29 of Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland, Reinoehl was killed by law enforcement officers as they attempted to arrest him in Olympia, Wash., according to the U.S. Marshals Service. …"Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers…. according to a statement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers to Pay to Reopen Closed Polling Places Across the South

Self-described “fanatic about voting” Arnold Schwarzenegger moved to put his considerable money where his mouth is on Wednesday with an implied offer to fund the reopening of thousands of polling places in states that have shut them down…Schwarzenegger, on Wednesday tweeted: “I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I’m a fanatic about voting. Most people call closing polls voter suppression. Some say it is “budgetary.” What if I made it easy & solved the budgetary issue? How much would it cost to reopen polling places? This is a serious question,” he continued. “Is closing polling stations about making it harder for minorities to vote, or is it because of budgets? If you say it’s because of your budget, let’s talk.”

Trump creates more election confusion with double-voting suggestion (Politico)

An N.C. election official rebuked Trump and emphasized that voting twice is a felony in the state.

Trump pivots to narrow coronavirus testing strategy as election looms (Politico)

The White House pivot amounts to a tacit admission that the administration’s months-long containment effort has failed.

Appeals court temporarily halts protections for journalists, legal observers in Portland (ABC)

A three-judge panel on Thursday temporarily halted protections for journalists and legal observers covering the unrest In Portland, Oregon.

Biden picks up endorsements from nearly 100 Republicans (The Hill)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (D) was endorsed Thursday by a group representing almost 100 former Republican lawmakers and officials who have joined an effort to defeat President Trump in November. The new group, Republicans & Independents for Biden, is led by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) …“More than 180,000 Americans are dead from a pandemic that, with consistent leadership, could have been contained. Instead, it has been left to spin out of control by a President who ignored it, refused to lead, and endangered American lives,” Whitman said in a statement.

WORLD

Mexico has world's most health worker deaths from pandemic, Amnesty International says (Reuters)

More health workers have died from the coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, Amnesty International said on Thursday, highlighting the high toll the pandemic was taking on frontline medical staff around the globe.

Moria migrants: Fire destroys Greek camp leaving 13,000 without shelter (BBC)

Fires have destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp, an overcrowded facility on the island of Lesbos, leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelter. Some 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the Moria camp - designed for fewer than 3,000 people - as migrants, many suffering from smoke exposure, fled. It is unclear how the fires began, with some blaming the migrants and others blaming Greek locals.

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq (Reuters)

The United States military on Wednesday announced that it would be reducing its presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, formalizing a move that had been long expected.

How Russia duped writers in disinformation campaign (Reuters)

When freelance journalist Laura Walters submitted a story about Chinese political influence in New Zealand to her new editors at media outlet Peace Data, the response was emphatic. It turned out she was being ensnared in a Russian political influence campaign to target left-wing voters abroad.





