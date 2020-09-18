ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

September 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

When are the 2020 presidential debates and what topics will Trump and Biden cover? (CBS)

President Trump and Joe Biden will be waging their war of words in person when they take the debate stage in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first of three debates before Election Day. The two candidates have plenty to discuss. The coronavirus is still a menace nearly seven months into the pandemic, while the deaths of Black people at the hands of police have stirred long-present social unrest…Meanwhile, the demise of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sparked a battle over who will take the women's rights pioneer's seat and when the vacancy should be filled.

Americans Suffer As Congress Dithers Over COVID Relief (Time)

The Supreme Court confirmation fight has decreased the likelihood Congress will pass a COVID relief bill.

COVID: U.S. death toll passes 200,000 (BBC)

The U.S. is the worst-hit country in the world and cases are continuing to rise, data shows… "Due to Donald Trump's lies and incompetence in the past six months, [we] have seen one of the greatest losses of American life in history," Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday…But on the same day, Mr Trump said he and his administration had done "a phenomenal job" and gave himself an "A+" for his handling of the pandemic.

The future of the Affordable Care Act in a Supreme Court without Ginsburg (NPR)

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has raised the profile of a case that marks the latest existential threat to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case the week after the general election in November… At least 20 million Americans — and likely many more who sought coverage since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — who buy insurance through the ACA marketplaces or have Medicaid through the law's expansion could lose health coverage right away. Many millions more would lose the law's popular protections that guarantee coverage for people with preexisting health conditions, including those who have had COVID-19. Adult children under age 26 would no longer be guaranteed the right to remain on their parents' health plans, and Medicare patients would lose enhanced prescription drug coverage. Women would lose guaranteed access to birth control at no out-of-pocket cost.

Police officers not charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor (Los Angeles Times)

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes on March 13.

How Charismatic Catholic Groups Like Amy Coney Barrett's People of Praise Inspired 'The Handmaid's Tale' (Newsweek)

Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite to be President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is affiliated with a type of Christian religious group that served as inspiration for Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale. Barrett, a devout Catholic, and her husband both belong to the People of Praise group, current and former members have said, according to The New York Times. Their fathers have served as leaders in the group. The charismatic Christian parachurch organization, which was founded in South Bend, Indiana in 1971, teaches that men have authority over their wives. Members swear a lifelong oath of loyalty to one another …

Trump picks Barrett to succeed Justice Ginsburg (Reuters)

President Donald Trump announced conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom he called 'brilliant and gifted,' as his third U.S. Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day.

Feds Tell Nursing Homes to Open for Visitors (AARP)

CMS cites benefits of interaction for residents, threatens citations if homes don't comply

Amid Covid-19, recession and violence, Mexico’s López Obrador takes aim at his predecessors (Washington Post)

Critics say his proposed referendum on prosecuting five ex-presidents is a farce aimed at distracting attention from the country’s woes.

With the Charlie Hebdo trial underway, does ‘Je suis Charlie’ still resonate in France? (BBC)

Among younger generations, there is less tolerance for claims of free expression as a cover for Islamophobia.

Dutch lawmakers demand answers after U.S. ambassador holds party for right-wing populists at embassy (Washington Post)

“That would be a violation of the Treaty of Vienna,” one lawmaker said.

Singapore — a poster child for globalism — is taking a nativist turn (BBC)

A visa clampdown and rising resentment toward foreigners amid the pandemic have fueled worries among Indian tech and finance workers.