ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

November 9, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally.

U.S.

WORLD





U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden declares a "clear victory" and calls for unity in speech (CBS)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris projected optimism and called for unity in dual speeches on Saturday night, signaling a significant change in tone from the grievance politics of the Trump era... "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden said. (View video of speeches)

U.S. surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases (CNN)

The United States has passed 10 million coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally… and at least 237,742 people have died. So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 50,123 new cases and 172 reported deaths...This is the fastest the United States has added one million new cases since the pandemic began.

Georgia likely removed nearly 200K from voter rolls wrongfully, report says (CNN)

The state of Georgia has likely removed nearly 200,000 Georgia citizens from the voter rolls for wrongfully concluding that those people had moved and not changed the address on their voter registration, when in fact they never moved, according to a new report released on Wednesday. The ACLU of Georgia released the report which was conducted by the Palast Investigative Fund, a nonpartisan group that focuses on data journalism, on Wednesday.

Here Are All the Lawsuits the Trump Campaign Has Filed Since Election Day—And Why Most Are Unlikely to Go Anywhere (Time Magazine)

…After Biden declared victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump seemed poised to continue to fight in court…But legal experts say his chances of meaningfully challenging the election are dwindling. Many of his campaign’s lawsuits filed this week have been dismissed on lack of merit, and the ones that have gained some traction are unlikely to change the outcome of the Presidential race.

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia police discover plot to attack centre where votes are being counted, report says (Independent)

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where election ballots are being counted. They received a tip that either an individual or a group was travelling to the city from Virginia in a Hummer with the intention of attacking the convention hall. A man has been taken into custody and a weapon recovered.

USPS data shows thousands of mailed ballots missed Election Day deadlines (Washington Post)

The Postal Service ignored a federal judge’s order to sweep processing plants on Tuesday after more than 300,000 scanned ballots could not be traced.

Pence breaks silence to take credit for Pfizer vaccine - and drugs company immediately denies Trump involved (UK Independent)

Pfizer has clarified that the US government was not involved in their development of a Covid-19 vaccine

'In the sun they'd cook': is the US south-west getting too hot for farm animals? (The Guardian)

As temperatures rise, farmers are being forced to adapt, experimenting with new breeds and cooling methods

Many Americans Plan To Move, Now That They Can Work From Anywhere : Coronavirus Updates (NPR)

An astonishing 14 million to 23 million Americans intend to relocate to a different city or region as a result of telework, according to a new study released by Upwork, a freelancing platform. The survey was conducted Oct. 1 to 15 among 20,490 Americans 18 and over. The large migration is motivated by people no longer confined to the city where their job is located.

WORLD

What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world (Washington Post)

Post correspondents and contributors check on the progress of reopening from lockdowns in cities across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Europe Lauds Biden but Wonders: What Will He Want? How Long Will He Stay? (New York Times)

Allies welcomed an American president who sees them as allies, not rivals. But with the U.S. so polarized, and with the possibility of a Republican-controlled Senate, they are also wary.

Child malnutrition at record highs in parts of Yemen – U.N. survey (Reuters)







Parts of Yemen are suffering record levels of acute child malnutrition, with nearly 100,000 children now at risk of dying, heightening warnings that the country is approaching a dire food security crisis, a U.N. report and officials said on Tuesday.

Activists converge on Warsaw for ‘biggest’ protests against abortion ruling







Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion…./ The Court decision on Thursday last week outlawed abortions due to foetal defects…./ After it goes into effect, women will only be able to terminate a pregnancy legally in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their health.

Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated coronavirus (Ritzau)

Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at its mink farms and had spread to people.... / The mutation "could pose a risk that future (coronavirus) vaccines won't work the way they should," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference... / Twelve people are currently registered as infected with a mutated form.... The mutated virus is reported to respond weakly to antibodies.



Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test (Reuters)







Over a million Slovaks took a coronavirus swab on Saturday as the country launched a huge logistical operation to test most of its population over the weekend to reverse a rise in the pandemic.











