ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

November 23, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

Non-election news

Election news

WORLD

U.S.

Non-election news

Federal judge rules acting DHS head Chad Wolf unlawfully appointed, invalidates DACA suspension (NBC)

"This is really a hopeful day for a lot of young people across the country," said Karen Tumlin, a lawyer in the case and director of the Los Angeles-based Justice Action Center.

Trump administration removes senior defense officials and installs loyalists, triggering alarm at Pentagon (CNN)

The Trump administration has carried out sweeping changes atop the Defense Department's civilian leadership structure, removing several of its most senior officials and replacing them with perceived loyalists to the President… sources said the effort may be because Esper and his team were pushing back on a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan that would be carried out before the required conditions on the ground were met, and other pending security issues. "This is scary, it's very unsettling," one defense official told CNN. "These are dictator moves."

Former Special Forces captain guilty of espionage (NPR)

Former Army Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of espionage Wednesday. Debbins, a 45-year-old Virginia man with Minnesota roots, had an illustrious military career. He spent seven years on active duty, three of them serving in special forces, spying for Russia during that time and after he left the Army.

Boy Scouts Of America Sexual Abuse Victims Seek Justice In Bankruptcy Court (NPR)

The Boy Scouts of America are in the midst of a legal action that could threaten the very existence of the iconic, century-old institution. The Scouts declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February after thousands of allegations of child sexual abuse perpetrated by scoutmasters. The scope far exceeds the scope of American Catholic Church's sexual abuse scandal — the number of abused Boy Scout claimants is more than 60,000 men.

Election news

The Times Called Officials in Every State: No Evidence of Voter Fraud (New York Times)

The president and his allies have baselessly claimed that rampant voter fraud stole victory from him. Officials contacted by The Times said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.

Judges appear increasingly frustrated with Trump's legal claims about election (MSN)

The recent scene in Clark County, Nevada, has become increasingly common in courthouses around the country as President Donald Trump continues to push thinly supported allegations of election misconduct and fraud.

Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Reuters)

Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleground states, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Biden plans immediate flurry of executive orders to reverse Trump policies (Washington Post)

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to quickly sign a series of executive orders after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, immediately forecasting that the country’s politics have shifted and that his presidency will be guided by radically different priorities. He will rejoin the Paris climate accords, according to those close to his campaign and commitments he has made in recent months, and he will reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization. …he will reinstate the program allowing “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country…

Pressure grows from GOP for Trump to recognize Biden election win (The Hill)

…GOP members amped up their push for Trump and Republican leadership to acknowledge Biden’s victory on Sunday, after a federal judge dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania this week.

Trump campaign asks for another Georgia recount (NBC)

President Donald Trump's campaign said Saturday it is seeking a second recount of presidential election votes in Georgia after the first one did not turn out in his favor.

WORLD

Trump skipped a coronavirus meeting with G20 leaders to play golf (Business Insider)

While world leaders met on Saturday to discuss preparation efforts to contain and alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in the next few months, President Donald Trump appeared to be golfing. CNN reported that leaders from Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina were scheduled to participate in the event. But noticeably absent was Trump, the leader of the country making up the largest share of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

G20 says it will strive for fair global access to COVID-19 vaccine (Reuters)

Leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed on Sunday to spare no effort to supply COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines affordably and fairly to "all people", reflecting worries that the pandemic could deepen divisions between the world's rich and poor.

Trudeau warns Canada's hospitals could be swamped, Toronto to enter COVID-19 lockdown (Reuters)







Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada's hospital system could be overwhelmed by a possible quadrupling of new COVID-19 cases by year end as its biggest city Toronto prepared to impose a lockdown.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Mindanao, Philippines: EMSC (Reuters)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

Joe Biden's victory isn't enough on its own to heal the wounds Trump inflicted on Europe (CNN)

Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election was met with a sigh of relief across the vast majority of European capitals. In the eyes of most, Donald Trump's presidency saw the European Union's most important ally vacillate between uninterest and outright aggression. However, the prospect of an incoming administration willing to reengage with Brussels, as well as the circumstances in which Biden won, has also given the world's largest economic bloc cause for introspection.

After Six Days on the Job, Peru’s Interim President Steps Down Amid Protests (New York Times)

Manuel Merino took power after Congress pushed out Peru’s popular president. In office less than a week, he faced mounting opposition.





