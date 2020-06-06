ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

April 12, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

Biden Details $2 Trillion Plan to Rebuild Infrastructure and Reshape the Economy (New York Times)

The president began selling his proposal on Wednesday, saying it would fix 20,000 miles of roads and 10,000 bridges, while also addressing climate change and racial inequities and raising corporate taxes.

US gun violence: Biden takes action on 'international embarrassment' (BBC)

US President Joe Biden has issued an order targeting homemade guns, known as "ghost guns" because they are unregistered and untraceable.

The US saw significant crime rise across major cities in 2020. And it's not letting up (CNN)

Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides last year as a pandemic swept across the country, millions of people joined protests against racial injustice and police brutality, and the economy collapsed under the weight of the pandemic — a crime surge that has continued into the first quarter of this year.

Court tosses Trump rule limiting emissions regulations (The Hill)

A panel of federal appeals judges Washington, D.C., on Monday nixed a Trump administration rule that would have prevented the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from setting greenhouse gas limits on multiple polluting industries.

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Minneapolis police chief says now-fired Officer Derek Chauvin violated departmental policy in pinning his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping him down after Floyd had stopped resisting and was in distress

Boeing Warns Of Possible Electrical Issue, And Airlines Ground Some 737 Max Planes (KPBS)

A new possible problem with Boeing's 737 Max airplanes has several airlines once again pulling dozens of the troubled jets out of service.

Inside BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ million-dollar real-estate buying binge (New York Post)

As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group’s co-founder went on a real estate-buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records… The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu…

Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036 (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99 (Associated Press)

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

Incident at Iran's Natanz facility a 'terrorist action,' nuclear chief says (CNN)

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization condemned an incident at the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday, calling it a "terrorist action," according to the Iranian telegram channel of the Revolution Guard Corps, or IRGC.

St. Vincent suffers power outage after La Soufrière volcano erupts (CNN)

There has been a massive power outage on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent where La Soufrière volcano began erupting Friday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization reported Sunday. "Day no 3 and everything looks like a battle zone. Dreary morning with the ash beginning to harden on the ground due to overnight showers. Many homes still without water and electricity," NEMO said in one of a series of tweets.

Pope condemns 'scandalous' armed conflicts in scaled-down Easter Sunday mass (CNN)

Pope Francis condemned "scandalous" armed conflicts around the world, naming Myanmar and Tigray among other areas, during his Easter Sunday mass. Francis led the service in St. Peter's Basilica, in a scaled-back event due to Covid-19 precautions. He also called for vaccines to be shared with the world's poorest countries.





