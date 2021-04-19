ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

April 30, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include: April 30, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

U.S.

The U.S. State Department on Monday announced plans to expand travel advisories, urging U.S. citizens to stay home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose "unprecedented risks" around the globe. The updated travel guidelines are intended to curb visits "to approximately 80% of countries worldwide" that are experiencing dramatic spikes in cases, the department said in a statement.

U.S. water officials are projecting the man-made lakes that store water used throughout the American West will fall to historically low levels and trigger an official shortage declaration for the first time.

The high costs of long-term care impacts everyone. Democrats and Republican voters want Biden to do something about it.

The new target, to be announced this week, would be a near-doubling of the goal that the nation promised under the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

The sweeping bill has support from both Democrats and Republicans, and will address multiple forms of surveillance.

A suspect in the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested after allegedly bragging about his involvement in the insurrection to his match on a dating app, who promptly reported him to law enforcement.

WORLD

In India’s devastating second wave of coronavirus infections , patients and their families are on their own, fighting to save their loved ones in an overwhelmed system where ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen, medicine and even cremation grounds are in short supply…The country is reporting more than 300,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths a day… Some are dying not because they have covid but because they cannot access proper care. Late Tuesday in Delhi, there were just nine intensive care beds for covid patients available in a city of more than 17 million…Each day brings reports of people dying just outside hospitals.

When Raul Castro announced three years ago that he would step down in 2021 as head of Cuba's all-powerful communist party, he surely envisioned the island on firmer economic footing and the transition to a new generation of leadership nearly complete. Things have not worked out exactly according to Castro's plan.

The royal family was together in mourning. But all eyes were on the reception for breakaway Prince Harry.