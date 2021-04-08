ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

May 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

As US Economy Surges Back, Economists Forecast 2021 Boom (WTTW)

he U.S. economy grew at 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021 as the combined impact of a mass vaccination rollout and federal stimulus checks triggered a surge in consumer spending. But mature economies like that of the U.S. cannot sustain such a high rate of growth forever. So, just how long can this economic boom last?

White House announces deal for free vaccination rides from Uber, Lyft (The Hill)

…Lyft and Uber will provide rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps, which will allow customers to select a vaccination site near them, follow directions to redeem their ride and get a free ride to and from the site. The feature is expected to launch “in the next two weeks,” according to the White House, and will run until July 4.

Biden defunds border wall, returns millions to military (News and Guts/Dan Rather)

To pay for his signature project – the border wall – President Trump dipped into money earmarked for the military. Today, the Department of Defense announced they are cancelling all construction contracts that rely on those funds. More than fourteen billion dollars will be returned to the Pentagon.

Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts network after cyber attack (Reuters)







Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has shut its entire network, which supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the eastern and southern United States, after a cyber attack that industry sources said was caused by ransomware software.

Supply chain interruptions: here’s everything you can’t get now (CNN)

Chicken, lumber, microchips, gas, steel, metals, chlorine and ketchup packets: What do they all have in common? They're all (nearly) impossible to find. Shortages are popping up across the supply chain as the pandemic messes with shipping, demand, supply and all the other levers of the global economy.

GOP divided over expected Liz Cheney ouster (The Hill)

The fractures in the Republican Party were in the spotlight on Sunday, with GOP lawmakers offering contrasting opinions on the expected ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership role as House GOP conference chair. House Republicans are preparing to replace Cheney this week in part over her repeated opposition of former President Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his efforts to push false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

GOP governors slash jobless aid to try to force Americans back to work (Washington Post)

The cuts target the extra $300 in weekly payments that millions of Americans have received in addition to their unemployment checks.

At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims (Reuters)

The death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 68, officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to care for 165 injured victims and families searching desperately for missing children.

Israel launches airstrike after rockets fired from Gaza in day of escalation (CNN)

Tensions in Jerusalem reached their highest point in years as rocket sirens blared across the city and other areas closer to Gaza's border on Monday evening, capping another day of violence in the holy city during which hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police.

How a Jerusalem neighborhood reignited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (Washington Post)

A perfect storm of circumstances and Israeli eviction notices on six Palestinian families is threatening to spark the embers of conflict again.

India turns to ex-army medics as COVID surge sparks calls for lockdown (Reuters)

India will recruit hundreds of former army medics to support its overwhelmed healthcare system, the defence ministry said on Sunday, as the country grapples with record COVID-19 infections and deaths amid calls for a complete nationwide lockdown.

The Taliban is targeting areas around key provincial capitals, looking for weak spots as foreign troops withdraw (Washington Post)

Unlike other Taliban offensives in recent months, these have not triggered a barrage of heavy U.S. air support, according to local officials.





