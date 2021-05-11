ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

May 29, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

Senate GOP blocks Jan. 6 commission, likely dooming independent investigation (Politico)

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bill that would form an independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the first filibuster of the year by the chamber's 50-vote minority. The 54-35 vote, with six Republicans breaking ranks to join every Democrat in favor, came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lobbied his members forcefully against the House-passed commission measure.

Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges (Washington Post)

Manhattan's district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself, should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the development.

Supreme Court to review Mississippi abortion law that advocates see as a path to diminish Roe v. Wade (Washington D.C.)

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review a restrictive Mississippi abortion law that opponents of the procedure say provides a clear path to diminish Roe v. Wade’s establishment of the right of women to choose an abortion…The Mississippi law would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or fetal abnormalities. It has not gone into effect because a district federal judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that it could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents.

Senate GOP dismayed by vote to boot Cheney (The Hill)

Senate Republicans are expressing dismay, publicly and privately, over the House GOP’s vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from leadership, which some GOP lawmakers see as a worrisome sign of former President Trump’s continued grip on the party.

After lawsuit, DACA recipients win permits to travel outside the U.S. — and come back legally (Los Angeles Times)

After a Long Beach educational organization sued the Biden administration last month, several dozen immigrants have received travel permits to study abroad.

More than 2,000 criminal charges for 411 suspects: The pro-Trump mob that attacked Capitol comes into focus (Washington Post)

Four months after the Jan. 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol, Congress is starkly divided about how to investigate the deadly assault by supporters of former president Donald Trump, many of whom were animated by his false claims that the election was stolen. House Republicans this week ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from party leadership for continuing to warn that Trump’s rhetoric led to violence, and some GOP lawmakers have echoed the former president in attempting to minimize the destruction that day. In fact, the ongoing criminal probe has swept up at least 411 suspects in what federal officials have called an unprecedented domestic attack on a branch of the U.S. government. “I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told senators in a hearing Wednesday.

Sicknick’s family and officers on duty Jan. 6 plead with GOP senators to back investigation (Washington Post)

The officers and Brian D. Sicknick’s mother and partner pressed resistant Republicans to back an independent commission to probe the attack by a pro-Trump mob.

'Powerful signal': In a single day, Big Oil suffers historic blows on climate (Politico)

Courts, customers and Wall Street delivered rebukes to Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Shell.

Fragile cease-fire leaves Gaza in ruins, Jerusalem on verge of erupting again (Washington Post)

As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas held into Friday afternoon, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, expected political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister, and a lasting Palestinian civil unrest movement that threatened to reemerge around a holy site in Jerusalem.

Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada (Reuters)

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978… Canada's residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted "cultural genocide," a six-year investigation into the now-defunct system found ...

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians are sky-high. Here's what you need to know (CNN)

Conflict between Israelis and Palestinians boiled over this week, escalating rapidly into one of the worst rounds of violence between the two sides in the last several years.

20 Companies Are Behind Half Of The World's Single-Use Plastic Waste, Study Finds (NPR)

In 2019, more than 130 million metric tons of single-use plastics were thrown away, with most of that waste burned, buried in a landfill or dumped directly into the ocean or onto land. Now, a new report finds that just 20 companies account for more than half of all single-use plastic waste generated worldwide.

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images (AP News)

Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic’s atomic accord with world powers.





