ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

July 10, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order (The Hill)

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing, allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter at drug stores, ban or limit non-compete agreements for workers, and make it easier for people to get refunds from airlines, among other provisions.

More than 60 dead from heat wave in Pacific Northwest as region confronts new future (NBC)

“We cannot just turn up the AC,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wrote.

Supreme Court says Arizona limits don't violate Voting Rights Act (CNN)

The Supreme Court on Thursday said two provisions of an Arizona voting law that restrict how ballots can be cast do not violate the historic Voting Rights Act that bars regulations that result in racial discrimination.

Poll: More Americans Are Concerned About Voting Access Than Fraud Prevention (NPR)

A majority of Americans believe ensuring access to voting is more important than rooting out fraud, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey finds. At the same time, there was broad agreement that people should have to show identification when they go to the polls. Two-thirds of Americans also believe democracy is "under threat" but likely for very different reasons.

Grand Jury Indicts Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg (Yahoo! News)

A grand jury in New York City indicted the Trump Organization and a top executive Wednesday night, the first slew of criminal charges stemming from a three-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney… The long-awaited indictment will reportedly not charge Trump himself, but two insiders who testified before the grand jury told The Daily Beast that investigators were still gunning for the former president. These people said they believe prosecutors have a desire to leverage charges against multiple Trump Organization executives and their families to turn them into witnesses against Trump…people with knowledge of the investigation said they expect it to detail the ways the company and top officers would illegally avoid paying taxes.

Biden directs ICE to limit arrests of pregnant, nursing women (The Hill)

The Biden administration has directed its immigration officers to avoid arresting pregnant and nursing women, and set new guidelines for treatment of such women when they are taken into government custody. A July 1 memo signed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Tae Johnson obtained by The Hill directs the agency to house women in “an appropriate facility to manage their care.”

Biden fires Social Security commissioner (Politico)

A White House official, in explaining the commissioner's termination, said Saul "undermined and politicized" Social Security disability benefits.

WORLD

Haitian president assassinated by gunmen at home, state of emergency declared (Reuters)

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination, which drew condemnation from Washington and neighboring Latin American countries, coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fueled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest. The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones.

Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada (CNN)

Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the statues of the monarchs.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to rebuild collapsed Mexico City overpass at no cost (CNN)

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim will pay for all the costs needed to rebuild Mexico City's subway overpass-stretch, which left 26 dead after it collapsed last month, according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Lopez Obrador said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday that he met with Slim, and that the billionaire assured the President that his construction firm "will pay for everything" needed for the reconstruction of Mexico City's Subway Line 12 overpass.

Musicians faced death under Taliban rule. They may be silenced once more (Los Angeles Times)

…Here on the outskirts of Kharabat, the city’s oldest quarter and the onetime home of its musicians and artists, the 40-year-old Neamat is a keeper of an Afghan tradition that was all but stamped out in the chaos of war and the harsh rule of religious extremists who — hearing sin instead of song — outlawed music and threatened with death its practitioners. And it’s set to happen again. U.S. and NATO forces plan to depart the country in as little as a few weeks…Among the many losers of such a takeover are instrument makers like Neamat, as well as the musicians he serves. For them, there appears to be one solution: “Faraar,” said Neamat. Escape.

Canada Battles More Than 180 Wildfires With Hundreds Dead In Heat Wave (NPR)

Emergency responders in Canada are currently battling more than 180 wildfires in British Columbia amid an intense heat wave that has left hundreds dead in the Pacific Northwest. About 70% of the active fires were likely caused by lightning strikes

As Secular Peace Effort Stutters in Israel, Religious Mediators Hope to Step In (New York Times)

The inclusion of an Islamist party in Israel’s government has spurred a group of imams and rabbis hoping to build a religious-based peace movement.

Gas leak responsible for 'eye of fire' in Mexican waters, says oil company (CNN)

A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large "eye of fire" has been brought under control, according to Mexico's state oil company Pemex….In a statement, Pemex said the fire, blamed on a gas leak from an underwater pipeline…

Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal; U.S., Europe powers dismayed (Reuters)







Iran has begun the process of producing enriched uranium metal, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, a move that could help it develop a nuclear weapon and that three European powers said threatened talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.





