ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

August 10, 2021 (San Diego's East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September (The Hill)

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, released Monday.

Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package (The Hill)

President Biden on Thursday unequivocally backed Democratic efforts to include immigration in the budget as a way to navigate narrow margins in the Senate.

United Requires Employees Be Vaccinated, As 1st Major U.S. Airline To Do So : Coronavirus Updates (NPR)

United Airlines has told its 67,000 U.S.-based employees that they will need to be inoculated against COVID-19 by late October to stay on the job. Citing "incredibly compelling" evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective, United CEO Scott Kirby announced the policy change on Friday.

Biden administration considers withholding funds and other measures to spur vaccinations (Washington Post)

The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations. The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans

2 travelers to Canada who gave false COVID-19 vaccination information each fined almost $20K (USA Today)

Two travelers trying to enter Toronto from the USA were each fined nearly $20,000 after providing false information related to proof of vaccination and pre-departure coronavirus tests, according to Canadian officials. The travelers tried to enter during the week of July 18, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release. They provided false information and were found noncompliant with the requirement to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and test upon arrival, according to the release.

Simone Biles sparks nationwide conversation on mental health (The Hill)

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles's decision to pull out of the team competition at the Olympics due to mental health issues shocked Americans who were expecting to see the world champion snag as many as six gold medals at the Tokyo Games. But health advocates and sports experts say the move by the decorated athlete has helped put the issue of mental well being front and center, shining a light on the struggles faced by both high-level athletes and everyday Americans.

Senate negotiators reach deal on $2 billion Capitol security funding bill in wake of January 6 insurrection (CNN)

The top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee have reached a deal on a roughly $2 billion Capitol Hill security spending bill in response to the deadly January 6 insurrection.

The Postal Service Presses Forward With Unpopular Plan To Slow Some Mail Delivery (NPR)

Two of the newly confirmed members of the U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors spoke out Friday against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's plan to slow delivery of first-class mail.

Afghanistan: Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities (BBC)

Fighting is raging around three major cities in southern and western Afghanistan as Taliban militants seek to seize them from government forces. Taliban fighters have entered parts of Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar.

As Fears Grip Afghanistan, Hundreds of Thousands Flee (New York Times)

With the Taliban sweeping across much of the country, at least 30,000 Afghans are leaving each week. Many more have been displaced within Afghanistan’s borders.

Panic-Buying And Transport Lockdowns. In Wuhan, It Feels Like Early Pandemic Again : Coronavirus Updates (NPR)

In a dramatic move reminiscent of the first days of the coronavirus in China some 19 months ago, flights and trains in and out of Wuhan have been halted amid a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

Brazil's scandal-plagued President may face a reckoning as lawmakers consider impeachment (CNN)

Corruption inquiries, a spreading Covid-19 crisis, plunging popularity and persistent bouts of hiccups. Brazil's scandal-plagued President Jair Bolsonaro just can't seem to catch a break. …a majority of Brazilians for the first time in favor of lawmakers launching impeachment proceedings against their controversial leader, according to recent polling.





