ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

U.S.

WORLD

U.S.

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, approves bill to fund government through Dec. 3 (USA Today)

Congress and President Joe Biden averted a government shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline Thursday with a bill that funds the government through Dec. 3.

After 9/11, No Americans Were Held to Account. Here's Why That's Dangerous (Newsweek)

Even the 9/11 Commission soft-pedaled the failures of U.S. leaders and the intelligence community.

Former President Bush says violent extremists abroad and at home are "children of the same foul spirit" (CBS)

Former President George W. Bush issued a dire warning on Saturday while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, saying international extremists are not the only threats to the country's safety. In the wake of stark political and social division in the U.S., Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad.

Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die of covid-19, CDC report finds (Washington Post)

Moderna vaccine is most effective, says another study, the largest to date in U.S. to assess real-world effectiveness

Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates For 100 Million Americans (KPBS/AP)

…The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

Insurance companies are now asking COVID-19 patients to share in the cost of their treatment (CBS)

The financial cost of remaining unvaccinated ⁠against COVID-19 is rising. Health insurance providers are now asking people who contract the disease to share the cost of treatment, which can get expensive if it requires a lengthy hospital stay.

Biden to require COVID-19 vaccines, tests for millions of private workers (The Hill)

President Biden will announce a new rule Thursday to require all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.

The VA Will Finally Fund Service Dog Training for Veterans (MSN)

President Joe Biden signed the PAWS or Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The government's pandemic help has run out (CNN)

Summer's over, and with it the hope that a return to pre-pandemic "normal" might be just over the horizon. Back-to-school has been interrupted by Covid quarantines for thousands of kids and back-to-work has been pushed back for millions of workers, as the fall brings new anxieties about more resistant coronavirus mutations and how to balance the emerging need for coronavirus vaccine boosters with the still-huge need to get more people to take their initial doses. And for millions, things just got a lot harder. The historic 18-month run of souped-up unemployment benefits has ended nationwide -- just after the Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden's effort to extend the pandemic moratorium on evictions, leaving renters at risk unless Congress acts.

Woodward/Costa book: Worried Trump could 'go rogue,' Milley took secret action to protect nuclear weapons (CNN)

Two days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, single-handedly took secret action to limit Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons, according to "Peril," a new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa. Woodward and Costa write that Milley, deeply shaken by the assault, 'was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality… Trump ignored repeated requests by both staff and his daughter Ivanka Trump to call off the rioters at the Capitol on January 6.

The Last Days of American Wild Horses? RTFitch

Under guidance from the Department of Interior (‘DOI’) Secretary Deb Haaland and executed by the Bureau of Land Management (‘BLM’), wild horses are being rounded up at an alarming rate. And the few wild horses remaining after the roundups are treated with dangerous chemicals that are couched as ‘contraception’.

How US deactivated hundreds of planes, rockets and artillery before leaving Afghanistan (DNA India)

73 US aircraft, 70 MRAP armored tactical vehicles, 27 Humvees were demilitarised at Kabul airport, Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said.

WORLD

U.S. says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in 'tragic mistake' (Reuters)

A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a "tragic mistake". The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia (Reuters)

France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia on Friday after it recalled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal which sank a $40 billion French-designed submarine contract.

U.N. seeks $600 million to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis (Reuters)

The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.

Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students (BBC)

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be introduced, the Taliban has said… The Taliban's new government has also replaced the Women's Affairs Ministry with the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.The much feared department was responsible for deploying religious police to the streets to enforce Sharia law during the Taliban's previous spell in power. It became known for beating women for infractions such as dressing immodestly and being outside without a male guardian.

Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving, but unclear why (AP)

At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday, with conflicting accounts emerging about why the flights weren’t able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.

Afghan protests persist, posing a problem for new Taliban government (Reuters)

A group of Afghan women crouched on the side of a Kabul street and took cover after armed members of the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters.

Mexico's top court decriminalizes abortion in 'watershed moment' (Reuters)

Mexico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights, just as parts of the United States enact tougher laws against the practice.





