ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

October 10, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Garland taps FBI in response to ‘disturbing spike’ in threats against educators (Yahoo news)

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday ordered federal law enforcement authorities to huddle with local leaders in the coming weeks to address what the nation’s top prosecutor called a recent “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against educators and school board members. The Justice Department will also unveil a series of additional measures in the coming days to “address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel,” Garland wrote in a memorandum to federal prosecutors and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Covid is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of people in urban areas (NBC)

The pandemic is devastating rural America, where lower vaccination rates are compounding the already limited medical care.

Who wants what out of Congress’s fiscal battles? (Washington Post)

A rundown of the biggest political players to watch over the next few months as fiscal battles come to a head in Congress, and what they want out of it all.

Biden to restore three national monuments cut by Trump (San Diego Union-Tribune)

President Joe Biden is restoring two sprawling national monuments in Utah, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and development some red-rock lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs. The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments in southern Utah encompass more than 3.2 million acres…

U.S. appeals court reinstates Texas abortion law, two days after it was halted (Reuters)

A U.S. appeals court late on Friday temporarily reinstated Texas's restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and outsources enforcement of the ban to ordinary citizens.

Biden declines Trump request to withhold White House records from Jan. 6 committee (NBC)

The White House on Friday formally blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, setting up a legal showdown between the current and former presidents over executive privilege.

1 In 7 People Are 'Some Other Race' On the U.S. Census. That's A Big Data Problem (NPR)

Growing numbers of Latinos identifying as "Some other race" for the U.S. census have boosted the category to become the country's second-largest racial group after "White." Researchers are concerned the catchall grouping obscures many Latinx people's identities and does not produce the data needed to address racial inequities.

WORLD

Extremists target African village leaders in wave of assassinations (Reuters)

Groups affiliated with Islamic State and al Qaeda are killing and kidnapping elder statesmen and their families in villages across Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. The violence mimics their tactics in other parts of the world where they have seized control.

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize (CNN)

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, for their longstanding efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. Ressa is the CEO of Rappler, a news outlet critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's regime, while Muratov heads the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Both have faced legal and physical threats during their careers, as their respective governments cracked down on the rights of journalists.

Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kunduz Mosque during Friday prayers (BBC)

A suicide bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 50 people, officials say, in the deadliest assault since US forces left. Bodies were seen scattered inside the Said Abad Mosque, used by the minority Shia Muslim community.