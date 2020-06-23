ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

November 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

IRS says it's boosting tax brackets due to faster inflation (CBS News)

The IRS said the income thresholds for federal tax brackets will be higher in 2022, reflecting the faster pace of inflation. That means a married couple will need to earn almost $20,000 more next year to enter the top tax bracket, with the tax rate set to remain at 37%...The IRS said it is adjusting other thresholds to reflect inflation, such as the standard deduction for married couples, which will rise 3.2% to $25,900 next year. Even so, that increase won't match the pace of inflation, which has accelerated this year due to supply-chain snarls, labor shortages and other issues.

Appeals court temporarily halts Biden vaccine mandate for larger businesses (NPR)

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

For 187 harrowing minutes, the president watched his supporters attack the Capitol — and resisted pleas to stop them. (Washington Post)

For more than three hours, the president resisted entreaties from Republican lawmakers and numerous advisers to urge the mob to disperse, a delay that contributed to harrowing acts of violence.

A girl was rescued by police after she used a distress signal popularized on TikTok (NPR)

Authorities in Kentucky say they arrested a 61-year-old man and rescued an underage girl from his car after a motorist saw her using a hand gesture popularized on the social media platform TikTok last year. A campaign called the "Signal for Help" started by the Canadian Women's Foundation spread across social media in 2020 as a way for domestic abuse victims to seek help using a nonverbal cue.

'Must Be Eliminated': Trump Republicans Vow to Oust GOP Members Who Voted for Infrastructure (Newsweek)

The 13 House Republicans who crossed party lines to help Democrats pass the bipartisan bill faced swift backlash from hard-right members of their party.

A White hospital executive says he was fired and replaced by 2 women as part of a diversity push. He sued and was just awarded $10 million (CNN)

A White man has been awarded a $10 million payout in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against his former employer, which he said fired him and replaced him with a White woman and a Black woman as part of a push for diversity, according to court documents.

WORLD

COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030 (BBC)

More than 100 world leaders will promise to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit's first major deal. Brazil, where large parts of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down, will be among the signatories on Tuesday.

Iraqi PM chairs security meeting after drone attack on residence (Reuters)







Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad, officials said on Sunday, in an incident that dramatically raises tension in the country weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed militia groups.

US, Russia, China and Pakistan meet to discuss Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis deepens (CNN)

Half of Afghan’s people face an acute hunger crisis.

Brazilian commission votes in favor of recommending criminal charges against Bolsonaro (CNN)

A Brazilian commission investigating the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has called for criminal charges against President Jair Bolsonaro.





