ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

December 6, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect held on $500,000 bond each after manhunt (CNN)

The parents of the teen accused in this week's deadly Michigan high school shooting pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday morning, hours after police said they arrested them in a Detroit warehouse following an hours-long search. A judge in Michigan's Oakland County set bond at $500,000 each for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teen jailed on suspicion killing four schoolmates and wounding seven other people at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Supreme Court justices sound ready to restrict the right to abortion (Los Angeles Times)

The Supreme Court’s conservatives sounded ready on Wednesday to severely restrict a woman’s right to choose abortion and possibly overturn Roe vs. Wade entirely. The court now has six justices who are deeply skeptical of abortion rights. And during arguments about a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, only Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. seemed interested in finding a narrow ruling. The others — including Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, Trump appointees who some legal experts thought might join Roberts — sounded prepared to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe abortion ruling.

U.S. to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries (Los Angeles Times)

The discovery of omicron, a new coronavirus variant, prompts the U.S. to join the EU and other countries in restricting travel from southern Africa.

Bob Dole, longtime GOP senator and 1996 presidential nominee, dies at age 98 (NPR)

Bob Dole, a longtime Senate Republican leader and the party's presidential nominee in 1996, died Sunday at age 98. Dole's death was confirmed in a tweet by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Marcus Lamb, the Christian broadcaster who discouraged vaccines, dies from COVID-19 (NPR)

Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.

Critics say bail reform needs to go following the Waukesha parade tragedy (NPR)

Darrell E. Brooks, Jr., has become the poster boy for the backlash against bail reform. The 39-year-old faces at least six counts of homicide for allegedly driving his maroon Ford Escape through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisc. on Sunday evening — only two weeks after being released on $1,000 cash bail for another act of vehicular aggression, in which he allegedly ran over a woman during an altercation.

Pro-Trump counties now have far higher COVID death rates. Misinformation is to blame (NPR)

Since May 2021, people living in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump during the last presidential election have been nearly three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as those who live in areas that went for now-President Biden. That's according to a new analysis by NPR that examines how political polarization and misinformation are driving a significant share of the deaths in the pandemic. Counties that went heavily for Donald Trump have seen much lower vaccination rates…

WORLD

Tourists bask on a battlefield as drug gangs fight over Mexican resort town (Guardian)

Tulum, jewel of the Mayan Riviera, risks emulating Acapulco, another once glamorous resort now overwhelmed by violence/

Announcement of new virus variant alarms world, as stocks crash and flights are banned (Washington Post)

A new, possibly more infectious coronavirus variant, with an unusual number of mutations, had scientists sounding the alarm and countries including the United States moving to impose travel restrictions as the world feared another setback on the long road out of the pandemic.

Egypt: Grand opening for Luxor's 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' (BBC)

Pharaonic chariots and hundreds of performers featured in a lavish ceremony to mark the opening to the public of the 3,000 year old Avenue of Sphinxes in Luxor, Egypt. It's taken decades to excavate ancient walkway, which is nearly 3km long and connects two of the city's greatest temples.

At least 13 people are dead after volcano erupts on the Indonesian island of Java (NPR)

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts.

Afghan Girl From Famous Cover Portrait Is Evacuated to Italy (US News & World Reports)

National Geographic’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Palestinian assailant kills one, injures four others in Jerusalem's Old City (NPR)

A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site Sunday, police said…. Sunday's incident was the second of its kind in Jerusalem's historic Old City in recent days. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teen was fatally shot after stabbing two Israeli border police.





