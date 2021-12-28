ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

January 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

The Enormous Stakes of Biden's Vaccine Mandates at the Supreme Court (Time)

…The high court, which had been slated to return from break on Jan. 10, scheduled oral arguments for this week in response to emergency applications on two policies. The first is the government’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers. The second is a federal vaccine mandate that applies to health care workers at facilities that receive federal money.

Colorado Wildfires: Thousands evacuated as buildings burn (BBC)

Wildfires have devastated parts of Boulder County in the US state of Colorado. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes on Thursday as the fire spread, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

Prosecutors break down charges, convictions for 725 arrested so far in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol (Washington Post)

The U.S. attorney's office in the District released the update as the nation prepares for the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Harry M. Reid, Senate Majority Leader Behind Landmark Democratic Victories, Dies at 82 (New York Times)

Harry M. Reid, the Democrat who rose from childhood poverty in the rural Nevada desert to the heights of power in Washington, where he steered the Affordable Care Act to passage as Senate majority leader, died on Tuesday in Henderson, Nev. He was 82.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case (Politico)

The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein…She faces the likelihood of years in prison

Covid-19: WHO chief optimistic disease will be beaten in 2022 (BBC)

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief says he is optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding" in a new year statement.

'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu (ABC News)

South Africans from all corners of retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu's “rainbow nation” filed past his plain pine casket by the hundreds on Friday to pay their respects to his life of activism for equality for all races, creeds and sexual orientations.

Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests (Reuters)

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence, and the Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe sanctions' if Russia invades Ukraine (The Hill)

President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday of "severe sanctions" if Russia invades Ukraine during their phone call on Thursday, Biden told reporters a day later.

Officials Promise Groceries For Chinese City Of 13 Million Under Strict Lockdown (NPR)

This week, authorities tightened restrictions in Xi'an so that people can no longer leave their homes to buy groceries. Previously, residents were allowed to buy food once every two days. The city is also sealed off, meaning that people cannot leave without special permission.





