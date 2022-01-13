ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

February 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full story, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Biden said he'd put a Black woman on the Supreme Court. Here's who he may pick to replace Breyer (CNN)

In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immensely important decision by the President. Breyer's seat may be the only one that Biden fills on the Supreme Court, and it may not be one he fills at all -- if Republicans retake the Senate before the President's choice for a replacement is confirmed.

‘That raise meant nothing’: Inflation is wiping out pay increases for most Americans (Washington Post)

After years of barely budging, wages are finally up. But the same strong recovery that is emboldening workers is also driving up inflation, leaving most Americans with less spending power than they had a year ago.

National School Boards Association stumbles into politics and is blasted apart (Washington Post)

Its leaders compared aggressive school protests to ‘domestic terrorism.’ The backlash was fast and severe.

Former Trump campaign adviser acknowledges being part of 2020 fake electors plot (CNN)

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, acknowledged Friday that he was part of the effort to prop up so-called "alternate electors" to support Trump in key states.

Read the never-issued Trump order that would have seized voting machines (Politico)

The Jan. 6 select panel has obtained the draft order and a document titled "Remarks on National Healing." Both are reported here in detail for the first time

WORLD

Biden orders nearly 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia (Reuters)

The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

Freedom convoy: Truckers cause chaos in Ottawa after second day of protests (BBC)

Protesters against a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border have brought Canada's capital city to a standstill for a second day. Thousands of demonstrators joined the so-called Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. Police have started investigations after several incidents, including the appearance of swastika flags and footage of a woman dancing on the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Tonga volcano eruption may dwarf biggest nuclear tests, monitoring network says (NPR)

The explosive volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday appears to dwarf the largest nuclear detonations ever conducted, according to a global group that monitors for atomic testing. The shock wave from the blast was so powerful that it was detected as far away as Antarctica, says Ronan Le Bras, a geophysicist with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in Vienna, Austria, which oversees an international network of remote monitoring stations.

Calls for US to Stop Arming Saudis Following Deadly Airstrikes Against Yemen (Newsweek)

"America is complicit in ... this horrific war that Biden and his senior officials once promised to end," one national security reporter wrote. "I hope they see these children when they sleep at night."

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' will be the most ambitious Covid quarantine ever attempted. Will it work?

The Winter Games is just two weeks away and outside Beijing's Olympic venues, the banners and decorations are up. But so too are long rows of metal fences and guard posts, dividing the Chinese capital and barring anyone without an official Covid-safe pass. Having been largely sealed off from the world for two years, Beijing is bracing itself for the arrival of thousands of foreign Olympians, officials, journalists and support staff -- including from countries where the highly transmissible Omicron variant is raging.

Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions (ABC News)

With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War





