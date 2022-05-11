ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

May 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S. (AP)

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available.

Active shooter incidents rose 53% last year, FBI says (The Hill)

…There were 61 active shooter situations in 2021, a jump of 53 percent from 2020, with a similar rise in the number of casualties. The report lands just over a week after a racially motivated shooter opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store, killing 10.

Republicans Pressure Biden to Commit to War With China Over Taiwan (Newsweek)

After a White House statement appeared to walk back President Joe Biden's commitment to help defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, several Republicans are calling for a firm commitment to a military response, should one be needed.

Supreme Court makes it more difficult for prisoners to argue that they had ineffective counsel (CNN)

The Supreme Court said Monday that state prisoners may not present new evidence in federal court in support of a claim that their post-conviction counsel in state court was ineffective in violation of the Constitution. The ruling is a major defeat for two inmates on death row who said they had compelling claims that their state lawyers failed to pursue.

Mike Pence says he could run for president in 2024 even if Trump also runs

(USA Today)

Former Vice President Mike Pence served notice Monday that he may seek the White House himself in 2024 – regardless of whether Donald Trump himself runs again.

OAN Finally Admits ‘No Widespread Voter Fraud’ After Settling Defamation Suit (Daily Beast)

The right-wing cable network One America News Network on Monday ran a pre-recorded 30-second segment acknowledging that there was “no widespread voter fraud” by Georgia election workers in the 2020 presidential election. The segment appears to be part of a recent settlement relating to a defamation lawsuit brought against the network by two such workers.

WORLD

A record 100 million people globally have been forced from their homes. (NPR)

An estimated 100 million people around the world are forcibly displaced, the highest number on record, according to the United Nations. The figure represents 1% of the world's population and would be equivalent to the 14th most populous country, the U.N. said in its statement. At the end of 2021, 90 million had been displaced from their countries, including 14.4 million people displaced within their countries' borders due to violence. An estimated 23.7 million people, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region, were displaced internally in 2021 due to natural disasters.

Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east (Reuters)

Russian forces were conducting an all-out assault on Tuesday to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine, a battle which could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the east.

With food prices continuing to climb, the UN is warning of crippling global shortages (KPBS)

Fears of a global food crisis are growing because of the shock of the war in Ukraine, climate change and rising inflation.

What you need to know about Taiwan-China tensions (CNN)

US President Joe Biden's warning the US would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression has made headlines around the world -- and put growing tensions between the small democratic island and its neighboring autocratic superpower back under the spotlight.

After decades of wartime neutrality, Finland now wants to join NATO without delay (NPR)

In a joint statement released this morning, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinistö said Finland must apply for NATO membershipwithout delay. The announcement was widely expected and has broad support in the country: A recent poll showed that nearly three-quarters of all Finns support joining the military alliance.

Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat (Reuters)







Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat"…..Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the Polish security services, said that Russia has been conducting a coordinated disinformation campaign against Poland for several days, including suggestions it could be a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russian soldier jailed for life in first war crimes trial of Ukraine War (Reuters)

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's invasion. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov …





