ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

October 10, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

Ukraine-Russia war

Other international news

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s Social Security COLA hike (The Hill)

The increase is expected to be the largest in 40 years, and could offer a financial boost to roughly 70 million beneficiaries.

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated (Politico)

The websites for some major U.S. airports went down early Monday in an apparent coordinated denial-of-service attack, although officials said flights were not affected. The attacks followed a call by a shadowy group of pro-Russian hackers that calls itself Killnet for coordinated denial-of-service attacks on the targets. The group published a target list on its Telegram channel.

Trump’s direct handling of records could strengthen DOJ case (The Hill)

The revelation that Donald Trump himself reportedly packed the initial 15 boxes returned to the National Archives that ignited a criminal Justice Department probe could strengthen the government’s case should it choose to prosecute the former president, legal experts said Tuesday. The new details about his involvement could also help flesh out an obstruction of justice case.“ The fact that he is personally packing the boxes makes it hard to believe that he could have missed seeing 11,000 other government documents and nearly 150 other classified documents including with their brightly colored front covers,” Goodman noted, all of which were items Archives and later the Justice Department asked to be returned.

How climate change is making storms like Hurricane Ian stronger more quickly (CBS News)

As Hurricane Ian roared towards Florida, it experienced a phenomenon known as rapid intensification — getting very strong, very fast. Scientists say the process of hurricanes rapidly intensifying is becoming more frequent, and is connected to the impact of human-caused climate change.

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife plead guilty in submarine-secrets case (NPR)

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected…Under the latest plea agreement entered Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble, the couple would each face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $100,000 fine…

Ex-eBay execs get prison time for harassment scheme (NPR)

A former eBay Inc. executive was sentenced on Thursday to almost five years in prison for leading a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included sending live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath and other disturbing deliveries to their home.

Taking the law into your own hands: Understanding the rise of citizen-enforced laws (NPR)

NPR… talks with Rutgers professor David Noll about the rise of laws with citizen enforcement

WORLD

Ukraine-Russia war

Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities (CNN)

Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion. At least 11 people were killed in the strikes, while 64 were wounded, the Ukrainian emergency services said. Moscow fired at least 84 cruise missiles toward Ukraine on Monday, the Ukrainian military said, 43 of which were neutralized by missile defense systems. Twenty-four Russian attack drones were also used in the salvo, 13 of which were destroyed

Ukraine war: The families who made it through the new Iron Curtain (BBC)

Moscow's move to annex parts of Ukraine has sent a new Iron Curtain down across a vast swathe of territory - cutting off an unknown number of people from their own country.

Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant (Reuters)

Poland, concerned about fighting around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has distributed iodine tablets to regional fire departments to give to people in the event of radioactive exposure, a deputy minister said on Thursday.

Kyiv gives out potassium iodine pills to evacuation centres in preparation for nuclear attack on Ukraine's capital (Daily Mail)

The city of Kyiv has said it is handing out potassium iodine pills to evacuation centres in preparation for a possible Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine's capital.

10 torture sites in one town: Russia sowed pain, fear and Izium (AP)

Russian torture in Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers throughout the city, an Associated Press investigation has found. While torture was also evident in Bucha, that devastated Kyiv suburb was only occupied for a month. Izium served as a hub for Russian soldiers for nearly seven months, during which they established torture sites everywhere.

Other international news

Death of woman detained for dress code breach sparks outrage in Iran (La Prensa)

The death of a young woman after she was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress rules has sparked outrage across the country….The protests come after rallies at Amini’s funeral in her hometown of Saqqez on Saturday, as well in Tehran and other parts of the country. Iranian authorities confirmed that clashes erupted between protesters and security forces during Saturday demonstrations, resulting in several injuries and detentions.

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 1 in Taiwan, toppling 3-story building and derailing train(CBS)

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center said.

EU officials and others are concerned about explosions at Nord Stream pipelines (NPR)

Some European leaders say the Nord Stream pipeline leaks are deliberate. There's growing concern about what it could mean for security at oil and gas installations around Europe.

Australia hands control of its newest national parks to Indigenous peoples (National Geographic)

The landmark move includes tourism efforts highlighting 60,000 years of Native culture and is part of a push to reckon with the country’s colonial legacy.

OPEC will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, likely sending gas and oil prices back up (NBC)

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, a move that's likely to send gas prices higher again after a year of tumult at the pump. In its statement announcing the cuts, the OPEC+ alliance cited the "uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.” It represents the largest cut in production since the start of the pandemic.

North Korea send missile soaring over Japan in escalation (AP)

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.





