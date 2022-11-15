ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

November 2 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024 (NPR)

Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and inspired a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday night that he has launched a 2024 presidential bid.

Garland names special counsel for Trump Mar-a-Lago, 2020 election probes (Washington Post)

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the criminal probe of Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home and key aspects of the sprawling Jan. 6 case…The appointment of Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor who has in recent years been working at the International Criminal Court at The Hague, comes three days after Trump formally declared himself a candidate for president.

Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech (CNN)

…Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false claims about a variety of topics – from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy. Here is a fact check of 20 false or misleading things he said. This is not a comprehensive list.

Trump is hoping to jail ‘significant numbers of reporters’ in a second term: report (Raw Story)

"Donald Trump ended his pre-midterm rally blitz in disgusting fashion…giddily imagining the prison rape of the journalist who reported on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," Rolling Stone reported. "The rally on Monday wasn’t the first time Trump imagined journalists being raped in prison. He laid out the same fantasy at a rally in Texas last month, saying the reporter would give up the identity of the leaker as soon as they realize they are 'going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly.'”

Declassified document shows Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite (NPR)

Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran…Many details on the original image remain redacted – a clear sign that Trump was sharing some of the U.S. government's most prized intelligence on social media,

Other national news

U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022 (UPI)

When a Walmart employee walked into a break room with a pistol and started shooting his fellow employees, it was another in a long line of massacres, as the number of such events nearly double the number of days this year. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more people being shot or killed, not including the shooter. Tuesday night's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., that killed six people became the 606th mass shooting in 2022.

Here's how the Supreme Court could rule on student loan forgiveness (Time)

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to weigh in on the legal battle over President BIden's studetn loan forgiveness program, which is currently blocked by two different rulings. But legal experts say that even if the court sides with the Biden Administration, there are still legal hurdles that will delay relief for borrowers.

Congress holds historic hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation (NPR)

Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago.

Corporations are booking record profits. Is it thanks to price gouging? (NPR)

Many corporations are booking record profits at a time of high inflation. This led to charges of price gouging, but do these claims hold up?

WORLD

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine (NPR)

Following last week's widespread attacks, almost half the country's energy system has been disabled, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with the European Commission Friday. "Russia is trying to compensate for the losses on the battlefield with missile attacks on civilian critical infrastructure," he said.

Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine (AP)

(A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighboring countries .…It marked the first time in the war that Russian weapons have come down on a NATO country…. Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck…Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

For the first time there are 8 billion people on the Earth, U.N. report says (NPR)

NPR talks to Jack Goldstone, professor of public policy at George Mason University, who writes about population trends, about the world's growing population.

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests (AP)

(AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations.

The unlikely geopolitical winners from Russia's war in Ukraine (CBC)

[A] small group of nations have found financial and geopolitical benefits in the ashes of the carnage, sanctions and economic dislocation.

Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds (AP)

A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s main island on Monday…. Hospitals were overwhelmed by injured people, and the toll was expected to rise further.

Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up (Reuters)

Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed arriving troops while Zelenskiy said authorities, in their efforts to stabilise the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians…. Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity.











