ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

National Security

DOGE employees gain accounts on classified networks holding nuclear secrets (NPR)

Two members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency were given accounts on classified networks that hold highly guarded details about America's nuclear weapons... Luke Farritor, a 23-year-old former SpaceX intern, and Adam Ramada, a Miami-based venture capitalist, have had accounts on the computer systems for at least two weeks...Prior to their work at DOGE, neither Farritor nor Ramada appear to have had experience with either nuclear weapons or handling classified information.

Supreme Court allows Trump ban on transgender members of the military to take effect, for now (AP)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed. The court acted in the dispute over a policy that presumptively disqualifies transgender people from military service and could lead to the expulsion of experienced, decorated officers.

Son of CIA deputy director was killed while fighting for Russia, report says (Guardian)

Michael Alexander Gloss, 21, who died on 4 April 2024, was the son of top-ranking US spy Juliane Gallina

Women’s rights

Trump Executive Order Raises Alarm Over Women's Financial Independence (Newsweek)

An Executive Order (EO) signed by President Donald Trump is raising concerns over the protection of women's financial independence, as well as other potential civil rights violations. The EO, titled Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy ...It calls for an evaluation of all pending proceedings under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), which was first passed in 1974 and amended in 1976 to prevent lenders from discriminating against women based on marital status.

Immigrants

'Catch and revoke': New policy means zero tolerance for visa holders (USA Today)

The Trump administration has a tough new message for foreigners in the United States: One strike, and you're out. Foreign nationals visiting or living in the country legally could lose their visa status if they run afoul of the law under the new and unforgiving so-called "catch and revoke" policy, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio... The State Department issues non-immigrant visas to tourists, students, nannies, investors, the spouses and children of legal permanent residents, and other categories of visitors and residents.

3 children who are US citizens — including one with cancer — deported with their mothers, lawyers and advocacy groups say (CNN)

Three children who are US citizens were deported to Honduras with their mothers last week, including a 4-year-old receiving treatment for metastatic cancer, according to the families’ attorneys and civil rights and immigration advocacy organizations.

DOGE is building a master database for immigration enforcement, sources say (CNN)

Staffers from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency are building a master database to speed-up immigration enforcement and deportations by combining sensitive data from across the federal government...

Wisconsin Judge Arrested, Accused of Shielding Immigrant From Federal Agents (NY Times)

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on suspicion that she “intentionally misdirected federal agents away from” an immigrant being pursued by the authorities, the F.B.I. director said.

Other national news

Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Rule Out Arrest of Supreme Court Judges (New Republic)

The White House press secretary is quietly warning the Supreme Court.

Trump's New Social Security Chief Was an Executive at Bank That Cooked Books For Enron

Trump's nominee to run the Social Security Administration – DOGE loyalist Frank Bisignano – was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a party line vote Tuesday, with all Republicans voting yes and all Democrats voting no. Bisignano was a former senior executive at Citigroup's investment bank during the years it was helping covering up financial crimes at the energy company giant Enron.

Donald Trump Demands Investigations Into Negative Approval Rating Polls (Newsweek)

President Donald Trump has said pollsters that have shown his approval ratings sliding in recent weeks should be investigated for "election fraud." Trump cited recent polls from The New York Times, ABC News/The Washington Post, and Fox News, which put his approval rating on 42 percent, 39 percent, and 44 percent respectively.

Trump Administration Texted College Professors’ Personal Phones to Ask If They’re Jewish (Intercept)

The school later told staff it had provided the Trump administration with personal contact information for faculty members... “The federal government reaching out to our personal cellphones to identify who is Jewish is incredibly sinister,” said Barnard associate professor Debbie Becher, who is Jewish and received the text.

Smithsonian begins removing exhibits, artifacts from African American History Museum (DC News)

Some artifacts and exhibits are being removed from the National Museum of African American History and Culture. It comes a month after President Trump’s executive order to remove what he calls “improper ideology” from Smithsonian museums.

WORLD

India launches military operation against Pakistan in major escalation (CNN)

India said early Wednesday it had launched a major offensive against Pakistan, hitting “terrorist infrastructure” in both Pakistan and Pakistam-administered Kashmir...

Gaza will be entirely destroyed, Israeli minister says (Guardian)

Bezalel Smotrich says Palestinians will ‘leave in great numbers to third countries’, raising fears of ethnic cleansing.

The conclave to select a new pope has begun (CNN)

The Catholic Church has begun its highly choreographed, highly secretive process of choosing its new leader following the death of Pope Francis last month.

Canada's Liberal Party wins election in turnaround seen as reaction to Trump's annexation threats and tariffs (CBS News)

Canada's Liberal Party won Monday's federal election, marking a sharp political turnaround seemingly powered largely by the territorial threats and tariff tactics of President Trump.

Israeli military issues thousands of call-up notices, local media report (Reuters)

The Israeli military was issuing call-up notices to thousands of reservists on Saturday to support an expansion of its offensive in Gaza, Israeli media reported.

Mexico City bans violent bullfighting in bid to keep the tradition, but without the bloodshed (CBS)

Mexico City lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to ban violent bullfighting, triggering outrage from aficionados and celebration from animal rights advocates.

Putin Pushing Russian Troops Into Deadlier Advances During Peace Talks (Newsweek)

Russian forces have faced 99 casualties per square kilometer gained, up from 59 last year, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.





