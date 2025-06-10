ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

June 25, 2025 -- As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

DOGE Is Busier Than Ever—and Trump Says Elon Musk Is ‘Really Not Leaving’ (Wired)

Federal workers from six agencies tell WIRED that DOGE-style work is escalating in their departments as both new and familiar DOGE faces have appeared in meetings and at new offices.

128 million Americans under heat advisories as scorching temperatures break records (CBS)

About 128 million Americans from Louisiana to Maine are under heat advisories Wednesday amid a severe heat wave impacting much of the U.S.

Protests grow across the U.S. as people push against Trump's mass deportation policies (NPR)

"ICE out of New York!" Those were the words thousands of people chanted near the city's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office, and throughout the streets of Manhattan Tuesday night as part of a series of nationwide rallies against President Trump's immigration sweeps and the deployment of the U.S. military in California.

Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities (10 News)

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have been flaring up around the country.

DHS Issues New Guidance Limiting Lawmakers’ Visits to ICE Facilities (NOTUS)

The Department of Homeland Security has issued new guidance for lawmakers seeking to inspect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities after a series of headline-grabbing incidents in which officials have confronted federal agents and even been handcuffed. The new protocol asks lawmakers to give three days’ notice before visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and explicitly requires a day’s notice for their staff.

Islamist terror leader calls for Trump, JD Vance assassinations over pro-Israel views in disturbing video: ‘Take revenge’ (New York Post)

The leader of a heinous Islamist terror group has called for President Trump and scores of his top advisers to be assassinated as revenge for their pro-Israel stances, The Post has learned. Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, the newest leader of the group al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), issued the disturbing call in a propaganda video released on Sunday — as he encouraged Muslims in the US to “take revenge,” sources confirmed.

Judge blocks administration from enforcing anti-diversity and anti-transgender executive orders (AP)

A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing anti-diversity and anti-transgender executive orders in grant funding requirements that LGBTQ+ organizations say are unconstitutional.

More than a dozen lawmakers tied to stock trades, transactions ahead of Trump’s early tariff pause (CNN)

In the days before President Donald Trump suddenly paused most of the punishing tariffs on foreign countries he had revealed in early April, more than a dozen congressional lawmakers were tied to thousands of dollars’ worth of stock transactions, including significant purchases as the US stock market tumbled, a CNN analysis of financial filings shows.

Minnesota assassination suspect charged with lawmaker's murder (USA Today)

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another has been charged with multiple counts of murder after authorities took him into custody, ending the largest manhunt in the state's history, authorities said.

A 2nd judge halts more of Trump’s voting executive order (NPR)

More than a month after one federal judge halted a portion of President Trump's executive order related to voting, another judge on Friday ruled that additional provisions of the order need to pause as well.

American Bar Association Sues Trump Over ‘Unprecedented’ Threats to Legal Profession (NOTUS)

The American Bar Association, the typically nonpartisan and reserved professional voice of the legal trade, is suing nearly every top federal government official to fight what it calls President Donald Trump’s “deliberate policy designed to intimidate and coerce law firms and lawyers” that challenge his policies.

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth (CNN)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors in a blockbuster ruling that will bolster efforts by conservative state lawmakers to pass and preserve other divisive laws targeting transgender Americans.

Federal Watchdog Agency Finds the Trump Administration Illegally Impounded Library Funds (NOTUS)

- The Government Accountability Office, the independent congressional watchdog agency that oversees federal waste, fraud and abuse, ruled the withholding of funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services was illegal.

Winners and Losers of '12 Day War' After Iran and Israel Agree Ceasefire (Newsweek)

President Donald Trump has said a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was in effect.

US strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear sites, intelligence report says (Reuters)

U.S. airstrikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months, according to a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment, as a shaky ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump took hold between Iran and Israel.

Trump says U.S. will talk to Iran next week (NBC News)

The president continued to claim U.S. strikes decimated Iran's nuclear program, contrary to an early intelligence assessment.

As Trump shuts out migrants, Spain opens its doors and fuels economic growth (Washington Post)

Defying the anti-immigrant trend in the U.S., Spain is reaping economic benefits by granting citizenship to tens of thousands of newly-arrived workers.

Knesset set to vote on disbanding in first step to possible Israeli election (Reuters)

Polls show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose if Israel held an election.

At least 200 killed in Air India plane crash as one British passenger reportedly survives (BBC)

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 people crashes shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, western India.

Families of missing Ukrainians gather as prisoner exchange begins (BBC)

The families of missing Ukrainian soldiers gathered close to the border with Belarus on Monday, as a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine took place...During the latest round of direct talks in Turkey last week, the two warring sides agreed to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war, those aged under 25, and the bodies of 12,000 soldiers.

Exclusive: US warns against attending UN conference on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is discouraging governments around the world from attending a United Nations conference next week in New York on a possible two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.





