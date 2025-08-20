ECM World Watch: National and global news

September 3, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

Epstein accusers put pressure on Congress to release the files (NBC)

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna say they need just two more Republicans to force a vote. But the White House and GOP leaders are frantically working to quash the rebellion.

DHS to States: Follow our rules or Lose Out On Voting Security Money (NPR)

The Trump administration has tied new requirements to election security grants. Some states told NPR they’re passing on the grants as a result.

Former CDC directors slam RFK Jr. in op-ed: "Endangering every American's health" (CBS)

Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention penned an op-ed Monday condemning Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership in the aftermath of the firing of the CDC director last week, claiming he is "endangering every American's health.” on a key vaccine advisory committee...

Trump blocked by judge hours before deporting 600 unaccompanied children (RawStory)

U.S. District Court Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump's government from deporting 600 unaccompanied Guatemalan children.

Trump administration expands ‘good moral character’ requirement to become naturalized citizen (CNN)

The Trump administration is expanding the requirement for immigrants who are hoping to become US citizens to display “good moral character,” in a move that some immigration lawyers denounced as a troubling change that adds uncertainty to the naturalization process.

Trump approval holds at 40%, lowest level of his term, Reuters/Apses poll finds

Hispanic approval of Trump at 32%, matching lowest level this year

54% believe Trump too aligned with Russia amid Ukraine peace efforts

'The Last Dance': North America’s largest powwow to close after 4 decades (Fox 10)

The Gathering of Nations will hold its final powwow in 2026 after 43 years. The Albuquerque event has long been recognized as North America’s largest powwow.  Organizers gave no reason for ending it but faced venue questions and criticism.

Chicago mayor defies Trump's immigration crackdown plan for the city (AP)

The mayor of Chicago pushed back Saturday against what he called the “out-of-control” Trump administration’s plan to surge federal officers into the nation’s third-largest city...The Chicago Police Department will be barred from helping federal authorities with civil immigration enforcement or any related patrols, traffic stops and checkpoints during the surge, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

What to know about how Trump’s judicial picks could reshape abortion rights for decades (AP)

A review by The Associated Press shows that several of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the federal courts have revealed anti-abortion views, been associated with anti-abortion groups or defended abortion restrictions.

ICE sent 3 U.S. citizen children, including boy with cancer, to Honduras with their deported moms (NBC Miami)

Three children, including a 4-year-old boy with stage-four kidney cancer, were swept up by ICE authorities and sent to Honduras, despite being American citizens.

Federal judge blocks Trump's effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants (NPR)

"In defending this skimpy process, the Government makes a truly startling argument: that those who entered the country illegally are entitled to no process under the Fifth Amendment, but instead must accept whatever grace Congress affords them," Cobb wrote in a 48-page opinion issued Friday night.

FBI searches home of former Trump adviser John Bolton (NPR)

The FBI on Friday searched the home of President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton served in Trump's first term in the White House for just over a year, but has since become a sharp critic of the president. He has said he believed Trump would use the Department of Justice to enact a "retribution presidency."

In huge win for Trump, court throws out half-billion-dollar fraud penalty (Reuters)

In a triumph for Donald Trump, a New York state appeals court on Thursday threw out a half-billion-dollar penalty while preserving a fraud case against him, enabling the U.S. president to rebound from one of his biggest legal defeats…. / A trial judge had ordered the penalty in February 2024 after finding that Trump fraudulently overstated his wealth and the value of his properties to bolster his family business.

Trump weaponization czar urged New York Attorney General James to resign over mortgage probe (AP)

President Donald Trump’s political weaponization czar sent a letter urging New York Attorney General Letitia James to resign from office “as an act of good faith” four days after starting his mortgage fraud investigation of her….

U.S. shoppers see order cancellations as world shuts down America-bound shipments

U.S. shoppers ordering smaller goods from abroad are being met with waves of cancellation notices ahead of a key trade rule change ordered by the Trump administration….Last week, Etsy announced it would no longer process purchases for goods sent via Australia Post, Canada Post and the United Kingdom’s Evri and Royal Mail service…Online auction site eBay has likewise warned that sellers who rely on foreign postal services will have to find alternative shipping processors to get their products to U.S. customers.

2020 Election Denier Given Key DHS Post Overseeing Election Integrity (NOTUS)

... A far-right election researcher who fueled a number of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election has been appointed to a crucial role in the Department of Homeland Security overseeing election integrity. Heather Honey, whose false findings were widely cited by President Donald Trump and his allies as they sought to retain power following Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, is now serving as deputy assistant secretary for election integrity.

Two Trump Appellate Judges Halt Court’s Criminal Inquiry Into Defiant DOJ Officials (NOTUS)

The decision avoids a historic showdown between the White House and the courts — but also empowers the president’s flex of executive authority.

WORLD

China's Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim (Reuters)

Seated between Putin and Kim in the viewing gallery, Xi repeatedly engaged in conversations with both leaders as thousands of troops and materiel passed before them. It marked the first time the trio have appeared together in public.

U.S. shoppers see order cancellations as world shuts down America-bound shipments (NBC)

U.S. shoppers ordering smaller goods from abroad are being met with waves of cancellation notices ahead of a key trade rule change ordered by the Trump administration…. Last week, Etsy announced it would no longer process purchases for goods sent via Australia Post, Canada Post and the United Kingdom’s Evri and Royal Mail service….Online auction site eBay has likewise warned that sellers who rely on foreign postal services will have to find alternative shipping processors to get their products to U.S. customers.

Putin wins Ukraine concessions in Alaska but did not get all he wanted (Reuters)

In a few short hours in Alaska, Vladimir Putin managed to convince Donald Trump that a Ukraine ceasefire was not the way to go, stave off U.S. sanctions, and spectacularly shatter years of Western attempts to isolate the Russian president.

Why Russia Is Building a $25 Billion Nuclear Power Plant in a NATO Country (Wall St. Journal)

Russia is building and operating Turkey’s first nuclear power plant—a $25 billion project. WSJ explains what it means for Turkey and NATO.

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says (Reuters)

Relocation equipment will be transferred via the Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom by the United Nations and other international relief organisations.

Far fewer Canadians are visiting the U.S. this year

New data confirms that far fewer Canadians are making trips south. Canadian residents made just 1.7 million return trips by motor vehicle back into their country from the U.S. in July, a nearly 37% drop from the same month in 2024, according to a report published this month by Statistics Canada.

Denmark summons US envoy after report of Americans carrying out influence operations in Greenland (AP)

Denmark’s foreign minister had the top U.S. diplomat in the country summoned for talks after the main national broadcaster reported Wednesday that at least three people with connections to President Donald Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in Greenland…. Trump has repeatedly said he seeks U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, a vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. He has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Yemen's capital (AP)

An Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the Houthi rebel-controlled government in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthis said Saturday. He was the most senior Houthi official killed in the Israeli-U.S. campaign against the Iranian-backed rebels... Thursday’s strike took place as the rebel-owned television station was broadcasting a speech by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the secretive leader of the rebel group, in which he was sharing updates on the latest Gaza developments and vowing retaliation against Israel.





