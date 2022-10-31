EDCO HOSTS EL CAJON EVENT NOV. 5 WITH FREE PAPER SHREDDING, ELECTRONIC WASTE DISPOSAL AND MULCH GIVEAWAY

East County News Service

October 31, 2022 (El Cajon) -- EDCO’s FREE Paper Shredding, Electronic Waste and Mulch Giveaway Event is coming up on November 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the El Cajon police department’s parking lot, 100 Civic Center Way in El Cajon. This event is for El Cajon residents only.

Protect the security of your confidential information by shredding your personal documents. Shredding is limited to two banker boxes (10” x 12” x 15”) per household

E-Waste: acceptable items include computers, monitors, central processing units (CPUs), laptops, computer components, printers, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, radios, cell phones.

Also available will be free mulch for El Cajon residents (while supplies last). This is a self-serve, self-loading, and self-haul service, so please bring your own cans/bags, gloves and shovel. Limit of three cans/bags per vehicle. If you plan to haul your mulch in an open truck or trailer, please remember to bring a tarp to cover your material.

