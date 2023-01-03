EJE ACADEMIES IN EL CAJON NAME JANET VÁSQUEZ AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

East County News Service

January 3, 2023 (El Cajon) - The board of directors of Excellence and Justice in Education Academies (EJEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Vásquez as Executive Director of EJEA.

Janet served as principal and math teacher at EJEA’s middle school for over 12 years, collaborating with teachers, staff, and parents to support students’ academic achievement and social emotional well-being. She has a strong track record of successfully implementing programs and initiatives focused on social justice, equity, and access to higher education for diverse student populations.

Janet holds a Master of Education degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Sociology, with a minor in Law and Society, from the University of California, San Diego. Though UCLA’s Teacher Education Program, she specialized in dismantling systemic racism and inequities deeply entrenched in the educational system. She began her career as a teacher in the heart of Los Angeles’ Pico Union neighborhood as a founding member of a middle school team where she served for three years.

“I’m confident that under Janet’s leadership and collaboration with everyone in the EJEA community, our schools will continue to thrive,” said Eva Pacheco, founder of EJEA. “With the groundbreaking of EJEA’s new construction and renovation project only months away, our new leadership will expand the life-changing impact of our schools to more students, families, teachers, and the community.”

Founded in 2005, EJEA is a dual immersion (Spanish/English) charter school in El Cajon focused on social justice that serves over 800 students primarily from low-income families. EJE’s TK-8 curriculum prepares students from diverse populations to excel in higher education and be leaders in creating a just global society. Ninety-two (92) percent of EJEA students are minorities, 90 percent are Latino/a, and 82 percent qualify for the free or reduced lunch program. Beginning as a parent advocacy group who fought for two decades to ensure that families had access to quality bilingual education programs, EJEA today has a 700-student waiting list. For more information on EJE Academies, please visit www.ejeacademies.org.