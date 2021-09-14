EL CAJON’S OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATES GERMAN TRADITIONS

By Miriam Raftery

September 14, 2021 (El Cajon) – The German American Societies invite the public to celebrate Oktoberfest in El Cajon the weekends of September 24-26 and October 1-3. Festivities include Oom-Pay music by the Guggenbach-Buam from Germany, German beers, food and desserts, dancing, kids’ activities, vendors and a raffle with a round-trip flight for two to Germany as grand prize.

Admission is $14 for adults Fridays and Saturdays, $5 on Sundays. Active duty military and kids under 21 are admitted free. Hours are Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 12-10 p.m., and Sundays 12-9 p.m.

The event takes place at the German American Societies parking lot at 1017 S. Mollison Ave., El Cajon.

This is typically a crowded event and organizers have made no mention of any masking, social distancing or other COVID-19 recommendations offered by public health officials.

Parking is limited so using a ride share or taxi from home or a transit center is encouraged for those who attend.

For more information, visit www.OktoberfestElCajon.com.