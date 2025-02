By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Robert Gehr

January 31, 2025 (El Cajon) – After voting to repeal a long-unenforced ban on dog walking downtown, the city of El Cajon has installed “doggie pots” and poop disposal bags to help dog owners cleanup after their pets.

Photos show receptacle near the waterscape outside the Magnolia performing arts center; another is located at the northeast side of Prescott Park.