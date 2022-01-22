EL CAJON ANNOUNCES FOUR REDISTRICTING HEARINGS

Source: City of El Cajon

June 30, 2021 (El Cajon) -- The City of El Cajon City Council will host a series of public hearings to gather input as part of its redistricting process. Cities with district-based elections must evaluate and adjust City Council voting districts every ten-years following the US Census to ensure that each district has roughly the same number of residents.

The redistricting hearings will offer an overview of the process and provide a chance for residents to participate in forming the City’s next City Council voting district map. The hearing dates, times and locations are:

---Wednesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m.

Hillside Recreation Center, 840 Buena Terrace, El Cajon, CA 92020

---Wednesday September 8, 6:30 p.m.

Renette Recreation Center, 925 S. Emerald Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020

---Thursday, November 4, 7:00 p.m.

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon, CA 92019

----Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m.

El Cajon Valley High School, 1035 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon, CA 92019

Residents may request an interpreter by email at redistricting@elcajon.gov. To learn more about redistricting, visit www.elcajon.gov/redistricting.