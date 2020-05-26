EL CAJON APPROVES RENT AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE: FUNDS LIMITED TO FIRST 150 APPLICANTS STARTING MAY 26

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

May 22, 2020 (El Cajon) – El Cajon City Council has approved allocating over $800,000 of its Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds for several COVID response programs. These funds were granted to the City as part of the federal CARES Act.

Per City Council direction, a large portion of the funds will be used for rental and utility assistance to help those most vulnerable to loss of employment.

Due to limited funding, there is a limit to the first 150 eligible applicants. Online and over the phone applications will be accepted through the following service providers beginning Tuesday,May 26, 2020:

CSA San Diego County

www.c4sa.org/ or call (619) 444-5700.

Home Start, Inc.

www.home-start.org/. Email housing@home-start.org or call (619) 430-0032.

Interfaith Shelter Network

www.interfaithshelter.org/rapid-rehousing-housing-assistance or call 619-702-5399.

Due to social distancing practices, walk-in clients are not recommended at this time.

These services will be provided by area nonprofits through a contract with the City. The purpose of this program is to assist low-income El Cajon residents experiencing financial hardships during this time. The program is to support El Cajon residents who have existing leases and are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 emergency.

