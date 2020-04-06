EL CAJON ARTIST ELAINE HARVEY WINS AWARD

East County News Service East County News Service

Painting: Award-winning "Cool Frog" by Elaine Harvey

April 6, 2020 (El Cajon) - Elaine Harvey, an artist and resident of El Cajon, California, won the second-place award for regular paintings in the highly competitive April Member’s exhibition, “Cheeky Monkey,” at The San Diego Watercolor Society.

Award-winning juror Rikki Reinhoz said of the painting Cool Frog, “This painting has a wonderful composition. It has a nice circular swirl to it, and in the middle the frog is just suggested, which makes the whole painting make sense. The colors and the brush strokes are what make it so exciting and inspiring.”

Elaine Harvey is recognized for her innovative paintings and collages done in acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media. The winner of more than 75 awards in local and national exhibitions, she also teaches art classes and workshops, juries exhibitions and has been featured in a number of publications and on the cover and editorial page of The Artists Magazine. She has earned the right of Signature Membership in the National Watercolor Society, San Diego Watercolor Society, and the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies, among others. She has won numerous awards all around the United States.

Harvey is an honor graduate of San Diego State University where she studied Art, Education, and English. After completing her formal education, she studied with many noted watermedia artists, developing a style of her own, mixing abstraction and realism, enhanced and inspired by the natural flow of her watermedia materials. More information about the artist and her work can be found at https://www.zhibit.org/elaineharvey

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego Watercolor Society’s art gallery is closed. The April show is available for viewing online, however, at https://www.sdws.org/index.php through Thursday, April 30, 2020. The gallery, which will re-open at the earliest prudent opportunity, is located in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station at 2825 Dewey Road, Bldg #202 and will continue its open hours Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. All exhibits are free to the public.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition, and promotion. SDWS presents a new juried exhibition at their Gallery in the ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station each month with an Opening Reception on the first Friday of each month from 5-8 pm with great original art, refreshments and the companionship of other art enthusiasts. Both the Gallery Exhibition and the Reception are free. The Annual International Show held in October features award-winning artists from around the world. SDWS also offers Workshops and adult Beginner Lessons in addition to weekly and monthly Plein Air painting opportunities. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org