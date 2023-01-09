EL CAJON ARTIST WINS BEST OF THEME AWARD

Source: San Diego Watercolor Society

Image: “Borderlands” watercolor by Tim Coleman, courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society

January 9, 2023 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon artist Tim Coleman has won the Best of Theme award in the January Members Show “Serendipity” on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society gallery at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego. His painting entitled “Borderlands” was selected by nationally known local juror Wanda Honeycutt for this honor.

Honeycutt said of the painting, “The theme is “serendipity”, which means to have something happen that is good or fortuitous without expecting it. This painting speaks to that, especially when I realized that this represents the wall that separates Tijuana and San Diego. It is serendipitous which side you are born on. So, this painting, even though it is a whimsical painting, it has a lot of meaning.“

Tim Coleman majored in art and journalism at Southwestern College and San Diego State University. While at Southwestern, he was the editorial cartoonist. After college he did not pursue an art career, but worked in the architectural paint industry for 40 years. He retired in December 2021. One of his retirement goals is to focus more time on his art and expand his skills.

For the past six years, he has attended Drew Bandish’s watercolor classes at Grossmont Adult School and credits Bandish with great instruction and supportiveness for his work. Coleman says that painting is more of a hobby for him, not a business, and his work can be found on his Instagram account, timcoleman1479.

The Gallery Exhibit will run through January 28, 2023. The Gallery is currently open from 11 AM to 3 PM, Wednesday – Sunday. The works can also be found on the San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=7013 where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store.

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.