EL CAJON ARTIST WINS FIRST PLACE IN WATERCOLOR COMPETITION

Source: San Diego Watercolor Society

Photo: “Well at Home,” by Michael Garberick

February 11, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Michael Garberick, an artist and resident of El Cajon, won the first-place award in the extraordinarily competitive “New Beginnings” competition for members held virtually in February 2021, on The San Diego Watercolor Society website, www.sdws.org.

Garberick’s painting entitled “Well at Home” was selected by juror Julie Davis for this honor, out of more than 300 entries. Davis said of the painting, “This one was just the one I kept coming back to over and over. The treatment is interesting. The color applications are almost flat at times which in places makes it look like cut paper. The composition and arrangement of the subjects are very strong in this piece. It makes the viewer desperate to know what these ladies are up to.”

Garberick is no stranger to the San Diego art scene, as his paintings are frequently selected for honors at the San Diego Watercolor Society shows as well as at other competitive venues.

A San Diego artist who is known for his nostalgic style, Michael has been drawing since he was a boy. In college, he majored in Illustration and Design, earning an Associate’s Degree. Michael has been in the graphics business for 35 years, and his background in graphic design is evident in his mastery of composition of visual art. He began painting in 1998 when he took an amateur watercolor class. The instructor after the first few classes identified his talent as award-worthy. More of his work can be found at https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/michael-garberick.

The Virtual Exhibit will run through Saturday February 27, 2021 on The San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=6964 where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store.

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.