Jan. 9, 2026 (El Cajon) -- Jennifer M. Lyon has started taking on the role of City Attorney for the City of El Cajon.

Lyon was appointed in December and started her new role on Jan. 1, at an annual salary of $208,418.

She has an extensive background in municipal law and public agency representation. She has served as City Attorney for the City of Imperial Beach for the last 15 years and has also served as General Counsel to public agencies, including the Ramona Municipal Water District, as well as to the San Diego Convention Center Corporation for the last decade.

Lyon served as the appointed City Attorney for the City of Calexico from 2005-15 and has served municipal clients across Southern California, including the cities of San Diego and Lemon Grove.

“Ms. Lyon’s experience will be invaluable in serving the legal needs of the City of El Cajon and the City Council made a wonderful selection for its next City Attorney,” said El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said that Lyon's depth of experience in municipal law and her long record of service to public agencies make her "exceptionally well qualified to provide legal counsel to the City as we continue to advance key initiatives and serve our community.”

Lyon joined McDougal Boehmer Foley Lyon Mitchell & Erickson in May 2003. The firm's website notes that Lyon has experience advising every aspect of a local government entity, including fire and police departments, municipal airports, and municipal water and wastewater enterprise departments.