EL CAJON CAMPS ACCREDITED BY THE AMERICAN CAMP ASSOCIATION

Source:  City of El Cajon

January 5, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon has become the first City in California to be accredited by the American Camp Association. The accreditation process involved applying 300 peer-reviewed standards against the City’s recreation camp operating procedures.

“In addition to opening up additional grant opportunities,” stated Frank Carson, the 

City’s Director of Parks and Recreation, “the accreditation highlights the City’s commitment to providing best-in-service recreation camps in our community.”
 
The American Camp Association is the nation’s only independent accreditation program and provides a standard framework for camp operations. The association has been active for over 100 years and provides educational, research, and outreach resources for camp operators.
 
To learn more about El Cajon’s diverse recreation programs and classes, visit the City’s website at www.elcajonrec.org.

