EL CAJON CHURCH FEEDS THE POLICE

East County News Service

June 14, 2020 (El Cajon) – Members of Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon responded by recently providing a free lunch and dinner as an expression of appreciation to the El Cajon Police Department.

The church covered the cost for a local East County caterer to prepare 120 boxed meals, including 30 meals of chicken parmesan with penne pasta and steamed zucchini plus 30 meals of roasted tri tip. On a recent Tuesday, 60 meals were delivered to El Cajon police headquarters at 1 p.m. followed by another 60 meals dropped off at 6 p.m. The event was featured on several local TV newscasts.

“The police have had to put in a lot of overtime lately,” said Dave Hoffman, senior pastor, Foothills Christian Church. “We simply want to say thank you for their willingness to serve and protect.”


