El Cajon City Council denies request to increase size of retail tobacco displays

By Paul Levikow

Photo, left: Vince Kattoula displays hookahs, advocating for more space to display them in retail stores

October 28, 2025 (El Cajon) – The El Cajon City Council voted Tuesday to deny a proposal that would have increased the allowable display space for tobacco products such as hookahs in retail stores that are not designated smoke shops.

The 3-1 vote leaves intact the city code requirement that licensed tobacco retailers are limited to 16 cubic feet of display area. The El Cajon Planning Commission recommended earlier this month to allow stores to double the permissible display area to 32 cubic feet. Councilmember

Phil Ortiz, who asked that the issue be brought forth to the Council, was the lone no vote. He advocated for the increased allowable space. Mayor Bill Wells was absent.

“I’m in support of an increase in the area for hookah devices,” said Ortiz (photo, right). “I don’t think there should be an increase in space for the actual tobacco products, but the devices itself. They’re legal in the state of California.”

The El Cajon Municipal Code regulates the sale of tobacco products, including hookahs and related accessories. The code allows for the sale of these devices and products with a tobacco retailer’s license. The sale of such products is incidental to a primary use, and is not subject to any spatial or distance standards from sensitive uses such as residential neighborhoods, religious organizations, or schools. There are 89 retail stores in El Cajon that are licensed to sell tobacco products, such as convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores and others that are not smoke shops.

Kate Duffy (photo, left) is a public health advocate for the nonprofit Community Action Service Advocacy (CASA). She appeared on behalf of members of the youth group Students Together Against Alcohol ‘N Drugs (STAAND) at El Cajon Valley, Valhalla and Granite Hills High Schools.

“Many students are concerned about the long-term health affects their family members may face from using hookah products, and effects their peers may face if they have access and exposure to hookah products as minors,” Duffy said. "The stores that would be affected by changes to the allowed display area are frequented by families and youth an d increased display space would directly cause undue exposure to harmful products for kids and teens.”

Photo, right: Hookah devices targeting children

Vince Kattoula appeared before the City Council as the only public speaker advocating for the allowable space increase.

‘We agree that kids should not have access to tobacco. We wholeheartedly agree with that,” Kattoula said. He was advocating for the El Cajon Cash ‘N Carry store. He said the extra space is needed to accommodate large hookahs.

“ This product is a legal product and should be accessible,” Kattoula said. “What we’re asking for today is equity and equality for the different types and sizes of cultural tobacco products, such as hookah.”

Councilmember Michelle Metschel (photo, right) had joined with Ortiz in bringing the proposal to the City Council after meeting with a hookah retailer.

“Sometimes, once we receive more information, we are entitled to change our opinion about something or how we felt about certain decisions that maybe we made six months ago, or what we were thinking six months ago and to where we are now,” Metschel said. “Why should hookah retailers get special dispensation over other tobacco retailers?”