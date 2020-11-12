EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL EXTENDS COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

Source:  City of El Cajon

November 12, 2020 (El Cajon) - On Tuesday, November 10, the El Cajon City Council unanimously approved extending the City’s COVID-19 relief measures through June 30, 2021. The relaxed rules and fees were set to expire on December 31, 2020. These measures include:

  • Waiving late fees for unpaid sewer balances
  • Allowing businesses to use public right-of-way sidewalks, and parking lots for expanded outdoor operations
  • Waiving Temporary Use Permit fees for businesses expanding outdoor dining,
  • Waiving late fees for Business License renewals, and
  • Allowing businesses to use parks free of charge for outdoor operations.

“The City is committed to the success of our residents and businesses,” Mayor Bill Wells stated. “By extending the City’s relief we are helping those helps those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.”

The City expects to revisit these provisions in June 2021, to consider whether to extend the measures again.


