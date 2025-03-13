EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL MAJORITY VOTES TO SUPPORT ‘PIG IN A POKE’ IMMIGRATION BILL IN CONGRESS

By Miriam Raftery

March 12, 2025 (El Cajon) – Four members of El Cajon’s City Council yesterday voted to send letters of support for H.R. 1680 to its author, Colorado Republican Gabe Evans, and ask local Congressman Darrell Issa to co-sponsor the bill--even though the text of the bill has not yet been released.

The only description on the Congressional website states that the measure will “amend the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 to expand the prohibition on State noncompliance with enforcement of the immigration laws, and for other purposes.” But according to Congress.gov, no text of the bill has yet been submitted to the Legislative Analyst. So we don’t know how the bill would affect immigrant enforcement locally, nor what “other purposes” might be included.

Two members of the public spoke, both opposed to the action.

Rebecca Branstetter called the bill “a pig in a poke” since there’s no text on the Congressional website yet. “If we can’t read and understand the text of the bill, we can’t know what Council is asking for in its letter to Darrell Issa.” She asked that the measure be tabled until text is available for residents and Councilmembers to review.

Stephane Cauchon also voiced opposition, calling the matter “a tempest in a teapot.” She voiced her opinion that nationally, “We’re close to a turning point” as voters lose jobs, benefits, VA services, understaffed national parks and other actions of the Trump administration. Coming on the heels of El Cajon’s recent 3-2 vote to support having police cooperate with federal immigration authorities to deport people accused or convicted of serious crimes, she said of the latest immigration proposal before the Council, “The tide is going to turn and the communities that are supporting you now will stop supporting you, and be ready to support those that have integrity.”

Two members of the City Council also voiced concerns over the lack of specifics in the bill.

“I’m very reluctant to support something that there’s no text on. It’s a blank check,” said Councilman Gary Kendrick.

Kendrick further pointed out that a letter the city just received from the U.S. Department of Justice confirms that the federal government will not indemnify El Cajon or its police officers, if the state takes legal action against them for violating SB 54, California’s law prohibiting local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration, except for undocumented persons convicted of certain serious or violent crimes.

Councilmember Michell Metschel said she watched a video by the Colorado Congressman in which he talked about “uncuffing the police and getting rid of all the illegal aliens,” not just violent criminals. “I don’t want to put my name on a letter going to a Congressman who hasn’t even written his bill yet.”

Councilman Steve Goble argued, “This is a chance to help craft the text,” noting that the city could pull its support in the future if it didn’t like the final language. He cited language in the draft letter from Mayor Bill Wells to Congressman Gabe Evans, the bill’s author, which says that El Cajon’s police chief suggests there may be over 200 “dangerous criminals” who are undocumented, living in El Cajon, as well as 52 unaccompanied minors who crossed the border, and whom the city is not allowed to check up on due to SB 54.

Kendrick suggested that the city should write a letter to state legislators asking for a “carveout from SB 54 to allow us to do welfare checks on these kids and make sure that they are safe.”

Councilmember Phil Ortiz criticized SB 54 for not allowing police to handover undocumented immigrants accused or convicted of non-violent serious crimes such as arson, battery and burglary. "It is not moral to give a free pass to all of these different crimes,” he said.

The measure passed 3-2, with Mayor Wells, Councilmember Ortiz and Councilmember Goble in support, while Councilmembers Metschel and Kendrick opposed.