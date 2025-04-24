EL CAJON COUNCILMAN PHIL ORTIZ SERVED WITH RECALL NOTICE

Ortiz defe nds actions as "only about public safety"

By Miriam Raftery

April 23, 2025 (El Cajon) – “You betrayed the large immigrant community here,” Mairene Branham told El Cajon Councilman Phil Ortiz at yesterday’s city council meeting, where she served him with a recall notice.

The recall effort was sparked by Ortiz’s vote on Feb. 11 in favor of a resolution that authorized the city’s police to cooperate with federal immigration officials in handing over undocumented immigrants who have been convicted, or accused, of a violent crime. The resolution passed narrowly on a 3-2 vote.

Ortiz represents District 4, a district with a majority of Latino voters, as well as many other immigrants.

The recall effort comes amid federal immigration enforcement actions that have gone beyond Trump’s pledge to deport violent criminals; many swept up have never been accused of violent crimes. Others have been deported on mere accusations to a prison in El Salvador infamous for human rights abuses, denied due process in U.S. courts.

At yesterday’s meeting, two dozen people spoke during public comments on the effort to recall Ortiz. The vast majority supported the recall effort, though several spoke up to praise Ortiz and oppose the recall. Several speakers backing the recall also called on Ortiz to resign.

Chris Ford testified about ICE sweeps resulting in people not showing up for work or sending their children to school, for fear of having families separated. Alluding to deportations of some immigrants nationally who were denied their right to a hearing, Ford asked Ortiz, “Where is your outrage over this violation of due process?”

Dr.Joanna Benavidez said, “History will ask, what kind of people stood by and let this happen?” She then played an audio allegedly of a pregnant woman being apprehended by Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Yusef Miller stated, “We are not pro-criminal. We do want due process,” adding that the Constitution says everyone is entitled to due process, including citizens and noncitizens.

Rev. RJ Luchessi asked Ortiz, an ordained minister at Foothills church, “Have you forgotten the words of Jesus?” He then read a Biblical passage directing Christians to welcome strangers.

But Tracy Thill called Ortiz “a really good family man and councilman,” insisting that the resolution would only target “violent criminals.”

Daniel Bickford, a Republican Central Committee member, also spoke up for Ortiz, a Republican. He noted that ICE actions raising due process concerns did not happen in El Cajon. He praised Ortiz for doing “a fantastic job.”

Nicholle de Carvalho said Ortiz helped her husband, a Brazilian citizen, with his green card process and being “encouraging of the American dream.”

Councilman Ortiz speaks out

Councilman Ortiz spoke after public comments, insisting, ”This is only about public safety.” He also indicated that he believes the state’s law, SB 54, which allows police cooperation with ICE for people convicted of certain crimes, does not cover some serious crimes such as arson.

“I have nothing to hide,” he told the crowd. “I’m not angry at anyone.”

He added, “I know what it’s like to be targeted by hate,” recalling that while a student at Santana High, he had friends beaten up by white supremacists. “I’m not white enough for them, and now the Latino community is rejecting me, too,” he said.

He indicated that he has been criticized for the resolution being “not MAGA enough” and by others who felt it was “too Trumpy,” adding, “I’m stuck in the middle and don’t know what to do.”

Ortiz addressed several of the recall supporters by name, indicating he’s still willing to work with them on other issues such as a veterans’ memorial and school board issues.

He also thanked those who spoke up to support him.

The meeting was contentious at times, with Mayor Bill Wells at one point threatening to clear the room.

Next steps

City Clerk Angela Cortez told ECM that the Recall Phil Ortiz Committee next needs to turn in at least 60 qualifying signatures from registered voters in District 4, along with proof of publishing and a recall petition that meets requirements of California’s Secretary of State, including such minor details as a specific font.

If the above requirements are met, the recall supporters then will have four months to obtain signatures from 20% of the registered voters in District 4. Cortez estimates that around 2,300 to 2,400 signatures will be needed to qualify the recall measure for the ballot.

Once the election is held, if the recall is successful, the remaining four Councilmembers would have the option to appointment someone to fill the vacancy, or call a special election. A 2-2 split is likely, given that Councilmembers Gary Kendrick and Michelle Metschel voted against the resolution and want to see it overturned, while Mayor Wells and Councilmember Steve Goble voted for the resolution.

More information on the recall effort is posted at the Recall Phil Ortiz Committee website.